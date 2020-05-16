DeAndre Baker Turns Himself in to Police on Armed Robbery Charges

Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker turned himself into the Miramar Police Department on Saturday morning.

Bradford Cohen, the attorney representing Baker, confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram.

"Reports are correct that Deandre turned himself in this morning. I am a believer in the system and that if everything works the matter will be appropriately resolved," Cohen said.

Baker and Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar were issued warrants for their arrests on Thursday evening. The incident in question occurred May 13, according to the police affidavit. Both men were alleged to have been involved in a robbery, which saw money and valuables stolen from other witnesses at a party.

Per the police affidavit, Dunbar was seen assisting Baker, but there were conflicting witness reports on whether the Seahawks CB was armed.

Baker is facing four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar has a warrant to arrest for four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

On Friday night, both Cohen and Michael Grieco, Dunbar's lawyer, said affidavits from witnesses show their clients are innocent of the charges from the alleged armed robbery.

According to ESPN's Cameron Wolfe, Grieco said a decision has not been reached on whether Dunbar will turn himself in to Miramar Police.