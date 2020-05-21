Wide receiver Josh Gordon will be applying for reinstatement to the NFL "soon," according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

Gordon was suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy in December 2019. The violation was far from his first, as he was previously suspended indefinitely in Dec. 2018. Gordon previously missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons due to suspensions.

"Gordon is doing well. He’s working out and he’s ready to play," Florio wrote on Thursday. The goal is to get him cleared to return before training camp.

The former Browns and Patriots receiver played five games for the Seahawks last season, catching 11 passes. He caught 20 passes in six games for the Patriots in 2019.

Gordon could be the second player reinstated by the NFL this offseason. Cowboys linebacker Aldon Smith was reinstated on Wednesday after a virtual call with commissioner Roger Goodell. Smith has not played since 2015.