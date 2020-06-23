Despite multiple members of the Buccaneers testing positive for COVID-19, Tom Brady and his teammates continue to hold group workouts at a Tampa high school.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Brady led around a dozen Tampa Bay players during a two-hour workout at Berkeley Preparatory School on Tuesday morning, despite the NFLPA's recommendation on Saturday that all players stop holding private workouts together until training camps open next month.

Dr. Thom Mayer told members of the NFLPA that the risk of being struck by the new coronavirus is too great to be staging those workouts.

Brady was seen practicing with Rob Gronkowski, Chris Godwin, Jamel Dean, Mike Edwards, Blaine Gabbert, Ryan Jensen, Scotty Miller, Ryan Griffin and Sean Murphy-Bunting Tuesday.

In recent days, members of the Buccaneers, Cowboys, 49ers and Texans organizations tested positive for COVID-19. At least two Buccaneers players and one assistant coach has contracted the coronavirus and are in a 14-day quarantine period.

The positive number of coronavirus cases have spiked across the state of Florida. On Saturday, Hillsborough County released a PSA featuring Bucs coach Bruce Arians to encourage people to take precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community. The same day Florida passed 100,000 infections.

"During these difficult times, it's important that we all show we care about our community’s health,” Arians said in the video. "You could spread COVID-19 without knowing it. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Keep your distance from each other. Stay strong and go Bucs."