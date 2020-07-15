NFL free agent Colin Kaepernick's charity, the "Know Your Rights Camp," has donated more than $1.75 million in recent weeks to aid "Black and Brown communities" and assist with COVID-19 relief, according to TMZ Sports.

The "Know Your Rights Camp" has reportedly focused on assisting communities of color that have been "disproportionately" impacted by COVID-19. The charity earmarked $800,000 in grants to 13 groups that have been affected by the pandemic. In addition, a representative of the organization says the group has teamed up with Impossible Foods to assist with those experiencing food insecurity since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Beyond COVID-19 relief, Kaepernick's charity says it will help pay legal defense funds for those arrested in protests following the killing of George Floyd. The organization has also dedicated $200,000 to groups in cities such as Atlanta, Detroit and Miami to help cover bail funds and has given $450,000 in grants for essential living costs and rent relief, per TMZ.

In May, Floyd—a 46-year-old Black man—was killed after a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes. Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee on Floyd's neck, has been fired and charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers have been charged with aiding and abetting murder for their role in Floyd's death.

Floyd's death sparked protests throughout the world in efforts to bring awareness to racial injustice and police brutality. Kaepernick first protested against police brutality when he took a knee during the National Anthem as a member of the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. Following that season, Kaepernick has remained a free agent while settling a case with the NFL.

In June, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell encouraged teams to sign Kaepernick. Goodell and the NFL released a video condemning "racism and the systematic oppression of Black People" and has encouraged all players to "speak out and peacefully protest."

Kaepernick co-founded the "Know Your Rights Camp" to "to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders."