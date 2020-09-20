The New York Giants will aim for their first win of the season when they visit the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday.

The Week 2 matchup comes after the Giants fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-16, while the Bears earned a 27-23 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 1. Chicago opened as 5.5-point favorites over New York.

How to Watch:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game live on FuboTV if you are in the regional market. Sign up for a free seven-day trial.

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears enter Week 2 after a come-from-behind victory against the Lions in Week 1. Trailing 23-6 heading into the fourth quarter, Chicago scored 21 unanswered points to capture the win. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky went 20-36 with three touchdowns and 242 yards in the comeback.

Meanwhile the Giants struggled to take care of the ball against the Steelers as quarterback Daniel Jones recorded two interceptions—including one in the red zone—along with two touchdowns. Additionally, running back Saquon Barkley had difficulty against Pittsburgh's defense, recording just six rushing yards on 15 total carries.

Entering Sunday, the Bears (1-0) are tied with the Green Bay Packers atop the NFC North standings. Meanwhile, the Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles all got off to 0-1 starts in Week 1, with the Washington Football Team leading the NFC East.

The Bears have announced that home games will be without fans for the foreseeable future, though the team hopes a plan can be developed when deemed "safe and appropriate."