Following the Patriots' COVID-19 outbreak, veteran cornerback Jason McCourty questioned whether the NFL and NFLPA make player safety a top priority.

While addressing reporters on Saturday, McCourty recounted the Patriots' trip to Kansas City three days after quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for the virus.

"Throughout all of this, [it has been] the realization that it’s not a league-wide thing—it’s kind of a team thing," McCourty said, per The Associated Press. "The people that don’t have to walk in our building, whether it’s the league office, whether it’s the NFLPA—they don’t care.

"For them, it’s not about what’s in our best interest or our health and safety. It’s about what can we make protocol-wise that sounds good, looks good and how can we go out there and play games."

The Patriots reopened their facility on Saturday following an outbreak within their organization. Last Friday, Newton tested positive and the NFL moved the team's game against the Chiefs from Sunday to Monday.

Coach Bill Belichick opted to close the team's building after cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive on Wednesday, and New England worked out virtually on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The NFL also rescheduled the Patriots' Week 5 game against the Broncos to Monday night.

McCourty said he and some of his teammates are taking extra precautions ahead of Monday's game, including staying in hotels away from their families.

"I’m a guy who’s 33, this is year 12," he said. "We haven’t been able to get treatment or anything of that nature just because we’re trying to do things the safest way as possible. I think those types of things have a physical impact. You’re not able to practice."