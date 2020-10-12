The Washington Football Team isn't planning to make a change at quarterback if Kyle Allen remains healthy.

Washington benched Dwayne Haskins last week and named Allen the starter ahead of its Week 5 game against the Rams. However, Allen suffered an arm injury late in the second quarter on Sunday and was knocked out of the game. Quarterback Alex Smith entered the contest after Allen's exit, which capped his improbable comeback and his first appearance in an NFL game since November 2018.

On Monday, Coach Ron Rivera reiterated Allen's status as the starter during a Zoom call with reporters.

"We had a good conversation about that. I told him 'Hey, as long as you're feeling well'–I know he was pretty sore, he'll be even more sore today–but as long as you're feeling well and we're ready to roll on Wednesday, he's our starter," Rivera said, per NFL.com.

Allen was cleared to return in the second half, but Rivera opted to rest him out of an "abundance of caution." He exited the game after Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey hit him near his neck while the QB was diving for a first down on third-on-1. Ramsey drew a 15-yard penalty and Allen immediately left the field to head to the medical tent.

Smith completed his first pass attempt after entering the game, a six-yard pass to running back J.D. McKissic. He finished the first-half 5-of-6 for 35 yards.

For the game, Smith was 9-of-17 for 37 yards and was sacked six times. He added a single rushing yard in the 30–10 loss to the Rams.

Sunday was the first time Smith was active this season. The 36-year-old broke the tibia and fibula in his right leg on Nov. 18, 2018, against Houston. Because of an infection, the Utah product required 17 surgeries, and doctors worried not only about the possibility of his leg being amputated but also feared for his life.

"I spent a little bit of time with him in the locker room," Rivera said of Smith. "He felt good. I was pleased, I was excited for him. He went out and had a good time. It would've been a lot better if we could've protected a little bit more. But I thought he handled it well, I thought he made some good decisions."