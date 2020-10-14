Report: Patriots QB Cam Newton Expected to Practice Thursday

Patriots QB Cam Newton is expected to rejoin the team at practice on Thursday, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

ESPN noted that returning Thursday would put Newton on track to start Sunday vs. the Broncos. He was activated from the COVID-19/reserve list on Wednesday.

Newton tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, Oct. 3. He was subsequently put on COVID-19/reserve list.

The former No. 1 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft had led New England to a 2–1 start this season while throwing for 714 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He's added 35 rushes for 149 yards and four touchdowns.

In Week 4, without Newton under center, the Patriots lost 26-10 to the Chiefs. Brian Hoyer struggled throughout the early part of the contest before being relieved by Jarrett Stidham.

New England's previously scheduled Week 5 contest against the Broncos was postponed this past weekend until Week 6 after Patriots DT Byron Cowart tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore also tested positive fo COVID-19. Gilmore remained on the COVID-19/reserve list earlier this week.

The Patriots and Broncos are expected to kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.