Bucs' Arians: Antonio Brown 'Fantastic' in First Team Workout

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Bucs Coach Bruce Arians: Antonio Brown 'Fantastic' in First Team Workout

Author:
Publish date:

Following his team's risky decision to sign wide receiver Antonio Brown, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Brown "looked fantastic" in his first workout with Tampa Bay, per ESPN's Jenna Laine.

"He looks fantastic. I think we had really good conversations today, he and I," Arians said Wednesday. "He was in the meetings and everything. And he's working with Anthony Piroli and the strength staff. He looks in great shape. Yeah, ready to go next week."

antonio brown

Brown's eight-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy ends after this week, making him eligible to play in the Bucs' home game on Nov. 8 against the Saints.

Arians's decision to sign Brown raised some eyebrows around the league after the coach had previously said such a pairing would not happen back in March. Then, Arians shot down the idea that the Bucs would sign Brown, saying, "I just know him, and it's not a fit in our locker room." In January 2019, Arians said Brown had "too much diva" going on during an appearance on ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter's podcast.

A key factor in the team reversing its course is Brown's relationship with quarterback Tom Brady. Brady, who was briefly teammates with Brown in New England, was asked by Laine to expand upon his relationship with Brown, and why the six-time Super Bowl champion has actively vouched on his behalf.

"Over the years, when you transition from a younger player to an older player, you really want to see guys succeed and you want to see guys do well. It’s always about maximizing your potential," Brady said. "I had a lot of people support me over the years, realizing that I was far from where I needed to be, and they would guide me and provide me with the help I needed as a player to reach my potential. And I think that's how you impact people. We talk about it a lot as professional athletes—how you impact people on the field is one thing, how you impact people off the field is another...

"You just try your best everyday, realizing that a lot of people weren’t born with the same advantages that I had growing up. They weren’t born with the same background, the same support systems that I had. I think when you recognize that, and you bring that to relationships, all you can do is the best you can do...I want to see other guys succeed, and a lot of joy in my experience comes from seeing other people be their best, and seeing people succeed in ways that can set their family up."

Brown, 32, has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women since September 2019. He pled no contest to charges related to his moving truck driver battery case earlier this year. Brown appeared in one game with the Patriots in 2019 before being released on Sept. 20.

YOU MAY LIKE

antonio brown
Play
NFL

Bucs' Arians: Antonio Brown 'Fantastic' in First Team Workout

Arians was impressed with Brown's first workout since signing with Tampa Bay. Brown is eligible to play in Week 9 after his personal conduct suspension expires.

Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Stephen Silas during the game against the Atlanta Hawks at the American Airlines Center.
Play
Video

How Will Stephen Silas as Head Coach Impact the Houston Rockets?

The Houston Rockets are hiring Dallas Mavericks assistant Stephen Silas as their new head coach according to reports from ESPN. Silas will fill the role after Mike D’Antoni stepped down in September. Silas is the first hire of new Rockets general manager Rafael Stone and although ...read more

  • 29 minutes ago
best-wide-receivers-in-arizona-cardinals-history
Arizona Cardinals

Best Wide Receivers in Arizona Cardinals History

The Cardinals have had plenty of explosive offensive players in its 100-year history, and this article will count down the franchise's 10 best wide receivers of all time.

lebron-dribbles-lakers-nuggets
Play
NBA

Roundtable: When Should the NBA Season Start?

The Crossover staff debates if a late December start date is too soon.

terence-davis-arrest
Play
NBA

Report: Raptors' Davis Faces Seven Charges After NY Arrest

Davis's charges include two counts of assault, harassment, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal mischief.

Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Randy Arozarena (56) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning of game four of the 2020 World Series at Globe Li.fe Park
Play
MLB

Cardinals President on Arozarena Trade: 'That's On Me'

The Cardinals traded future ALCS MVP Randy Arozarena away last January in a deal which team president of baseball operations John Mozeliak appears to regret.

Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Stephen Silas yells to his team during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at the American Airlines Center. Silas takes over for head coach Rick Carlisle
Play
NBA

Stephen Silas Hire Should Bring Stylistic Stability to Rockets

New head coach Stephen Silas appears well suited to continue the James Harden era in a similar style as his predecessor, with some needed versatility mixed in.

Terence Davis