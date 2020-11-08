NFL Week 9 Takeaways: Josh Allen Outshines Russell Wilson

Plus, Ravens gets back on track, Bears continue to implode, Vikings live again, Lions lay down and die, the MVP race opens up, and much more.

Reacting and overreacting to everything that happened in the Week 9 Sunday afternoon games...

Things That Made Me Giddy

Josh Allen in Beautiful Buffalo: The Bills drafted Allen in part because of his ability to play in bad weather, but those rain/wind games have given him some issues this year. On an unseasonably warm November day in Orchard Park, he obliterated the Seahawks’ blitz-happy defense with a near-flawless performance (31-for-38, 415 yards, three TDs). The gap in quarterback performances in this one was significant, with Allen simply outclassing Russell Wilson. Allen will have his ups and downs, but right now he’s the reason a team with an underperforming defense is sitting at 7-2 and just depantsed the presumptive MVP favorite.

Leslie Frazier and Sean McDermott Push the Right Buttons: Two weeks ago we saw Vance Joseph take the injury-plagued shell of a Cardinals defense and repeatedly frazzle Russell Wilson with well-timed blitzes. Don’t be fooled by the garbage-time stat-padding; they had Wilson shaken for most of the day, causing numerous misfires and getting four takeaways in the process.

Joe Brady Puts the Chiefs in a Blender: He had Chiefs defenders pointing fingers at each other during a 15-play touchdown drive to open the game. There’s not always a downfield element with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback, but this offense continues to be a pain in the butt for opponents.

Teddy Bridgewater Finishing the Run: On a must-have fourth-and-14.

Good for Jake Luton: Facing the Texans is a little like World 1-1 of a video game, but give credit to a rookie who leads an 80-yard must-have drive in the final two minutes of his first career start.

Relaaaaaax, About Daniel Jones: The week’s worth of Jameis Winston comparisons were laughable—indeed, both throw too many interceptions and breathe oxygen and have vowels in their names. But Winston’s turnovers came because he consistently ignores defenders at the second level, while Jones’s come because he too often tries to extend plays and gets reckless playing through contact (which is problematic, but correctable). Despite pedestrian numbers, Jones was sharp on Sunday against a Football Team defense, behind a shaky offensive line, and with a mistake-prone collection of receivers (Evan Engram has a serious case of the drops). They’re likely out of range for Trevor Lawrence, and if the Giants had a shot one of the other Big Three QBs in the draft (Justin Fields, Trey Lance), there’s a conversation to be had. If they don’t, there’s no reason they shouldn’t feel cautiously optimistic about Jones going forward.

This Brian Daboll Third-and-16 Playcall: Seattle had gotten quite bold with the blitz, and were finally made to pay.

The Tiniest Throwing Window There Could Be: Perfect placement by Ryan Tannehill, and tremendous concentration by A.J. Brown, who is emerging as an unguardable weapon.

* * *

Regrets

Russell Wilson’s Off-Day: For the second time in three weeks, an opponent dialed up blitzes at the right time and Wilson folded. Some serious garbage-time stat-padding and a handful of bailout flags kept this one from looking as bad on paper as it did on film, but Wilson was indecisive, off-target and mistake-prone (four turnovers) in another game when his supporting cast was far more talented than the opponent.

Bears Implode in Slow-Motion: Facing a Titans defense that has been historically bad on third downs, the Bears went 2-for-15 on third downs, didn’t score a touchdown until they were facing a 21-point deficit with five minutes left. Everyone knows about the quarterback situation, but have done little to address offensive line issues, and the running back they traded up for two drafts ago despite limited draft capital went 14 rushes for 30 yards and one fumble that was taken back for a scoop-and-score. That 5-1 cushion has been erased by a three-game losing streak, with a visit by the suddenly hot Dolphins and then a trip to Lambeau coming up.

“Delay” Is Subjective: Officials typically give you an extra tick after the play clock hits zero, but you could have cooked a roast during the time between zero and the ball being snapped. (Though, regardless of the missed call, this is horrifically played by rookie C.J. Henderson.)

Ravens’ Red-Zone Turnovers: Another one this week, with Gus Edwards coughing up a fumble on a first-and-goal run.

Drew Lock’s Tryout Takes a Turn for the Worse: Fourth-quarter comebacks are great, but for the second straight week the Broncos failed to score a touchdown until well into the second-half, and when they were trailing by three touchdowns. You’ll come up short most of the time in those scenarios, as the Broncos did on Sunday. On a snap-to-snap basis, the bad continues to outweigh the good with Lock. He has seven games left in his tryout to keep this job going into next season. If this is how it’s going to be, and the Broncos have a shot at one of the Big Three quarterbacks, they’re going to have to make a move.

Texans Give a Nice Welcome Gift to Jake Luton: Man, this Texans defense is next-level bad. Facing rookie sixth-rounder Jake Luton, they allowed a 73-yard TD on the first snap and stood even more flat-footed than usual as Luton took the Jaguars 80 yards in 87 seconds for a touchdown that would have tied it with a two-point conversion.

Lions Going Out With a Whimper: After letting one get away late against the Colts, the Lions went to Minnesota, laid down and died as they seem intent on wasting another year of Matthew Stafford. Meanwhile, behind the scenes they’re reportedly playing games with Kenny Golladay on his contract extension, playing into an unfortunate Bob Quinn era narrative that this franchise alienates star players.

* * *

Moments We’ll Tell Our Grandkids About

Philip Rivers, Open-Field Tackler:

Punter Stares Down the Gun Barrel: Promising sign for an aspiring young passer like Joseph Carlton. It extended the drive that ended with a touchdown.

* * *

What We’ll Be Talking About This Week

Russ Leaving the MVP Door Cracked: The garbage-time stat-padding might have been enough to retain favorite status, but this was Wilson’s second problematic performance in three games. Once again, an undermanned but blitz-happy opponent had him firing off-target and getting reckless with the ball. With Patrick Mahomes starting to get it going and Tom Brady poised for a big second half, it might not be long before we have a new favorite.

The Vikings Live: Let’s not get ahead of ourselves, but the Vikings followed up an upset win at Lambeau with a 14-point win over the Lions, and now get Chicago and Dallas the next two weeks with a chance to get back to .500. Actually, let’s get ahead of ourselves. What else do we have to keep up busy?

Once the Panthers Add Some More Talent…: This team is going to take over the NFC South. It’s hard to find a coaching staff doing more with less in the NFL.

