NFL Rumors: Christian McCaffrey Unlikely to Play vs. Vikings

NFL Rumors: Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey Unlikely to Play vs. Vikings

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is unlikely to play Sunday vs. the Vikings, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Head coach Matt Rhule said Monday he considers McCaffrey to be week-to-week with a shoulder injury. 

McCaffrey appeared to injure his shoulder late in Carolina's Week 9 loss to the Chiefs when he was tackled on a first-down reception.

Prior to that game, McCaffrey hadn't played since Week 2, when he suffered a high ankle sprain vs. the Buccaneers. 

The 24-year-old running back has appeared in just three games this season. In his absence, veteran running back Mike Davis has started eight games, most recently rushing for 64 yards and a touchdown in Carolina's Week 11 win vs. the Lions. 

On the season, McCaffrey has 225 rushing yards and 149 receiving yards on the season. He's added six total touchdowns. 

Last year, he recorded more than 2,300 total yards and 19 total touchdowns. 

