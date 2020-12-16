NFL Rumors: Texans, Lions to Interview ESPN Analyst Louis Riddick for GM Role

The Houston Texans are interviewing Monday Night Football analyst Louis Riddick on Wednesday for their general manager role, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen.

The Lions are also planning on interviewing Riddick on Friday for their respective general manager opening, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Riddick was previously the Eagles' director of pro personnel before joining ESPN. He also served as a pro scout and director of player personnel for the Washington Football team.

As a player, Riddick was a ninth-round pick in the 1991 NFL draft and went on to play safety for six seasons on the Falcons, Browns and Raiders.

In Houston, Riddick would potentially replace Bill O'Brien, who was fired as the franchise's head coach and general manager on Oct. 5, following an 0-4 start to this season. The Texans' front office also includes executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby, whose rise to power was recently profiled by Sports Illustrated's Jenny Vrentas and Greg Bishop.

The Texans enter this week's action 4-9 on the season.

In Detroit, Riddick would potentially Bob Quinn, who was fired as the franchise's general manager on Nov. 28, just days removed from the team's Thanksgiving loss to Houston. Quinn replaced Martin Mayhew as Detroit's general manager in January 2016 and hired Matt Patricia, who also was fired this past November, two years later.

Detroit enters Week 15 with a 5-8 record.

