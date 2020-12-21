NFL Rumors: Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Hip/Ankle) Could Return for Playoffs

SI.com
NFL Rumors: Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire to Miss Rest of Regular Season, Could Return for Playoffs

The Chiefs took a big hit on Sunday when rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a hip and ankle injury in their 32–29 win over the Saints. 

In the fourth quarter, Edwards-Helaire was bent backward while being tackled after a four-yard run. His left leg was caught under him as he hit the ground and landed awkwardly, and trainers helped him off the field while he could not put weight on his leg.

After the game, coach Andy Reid said the initial X-rays on Edwards-Helaire's hip and ankle came back negative but the team will learn more after he undergoes an MRI.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, "the early expectation is [Edwards-Helaire] is done for the regular season with a chance to return for the playoffs."

ESPN Adam Schefter reports Edwards-Helaire is believed to have a high ankle sprain and a strained hip.

The Chiefs (13-1) have two weeks left in the regular season and are looking to snag the top seed in the AFC. By securing the conference's only playoff bye, Edwards-Helaire would have an extra week to recover before the postseason begins for Kansas City. In the meantime, Le'Veon Bell, who the Chiefs signed earlier this year, can continue to take on a larger workload in the rookie's absence.

