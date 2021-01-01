SI.com
Jets QB Sam Darnold Optimistic About Future: 'My Best Days Are Ahead'

With the regular season wrapping up, the Jets face many decisions about their future this offseason, including the fate of starting quarterback Sam Darnold.

The 23-year-old could play in his final Jets game on Sunday, but he hopes he can stay with the organization and continue developing as a quarterback.

"I absolutely believe my best days are ahead," Darnold said, per ESPN.

After being drafted No. 3 overall in 2018, Darnold has struggled in his first two seasons and gone 13–24 as a starter. This year, he's completed 58.8% of his passes for 1,942 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. He is the NFL's lowest-rated passer (72.3) among 36 qualified players.

"I think there are stretches where I didn't play nearly as well as I should've, and I'll be the first to admit it," Darnold said.

Through Week 14, the Jets remained winless and looked likely to land the No. 1 draft pick and select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. However, after two straight wins, the team currently holds the No. 2 draft pick and could use it to select Ohio State's Justin Fields or BYU's Zach Wilson if they decide to go pro.

Darnold has one year remaining on his rookie contract, leaving the door open for a few options heading into his fourth year. New York could keep him and exercise his fifth-year option by early May, or it could trade him and look for a new signal-caller. 

Darnold said he hasn't talked to general manager Joe Douglas about his future with the Jets, which could also depend on who is coaching the club in 2021. Head coach Adam Gase is expected to be fired after New York's season ends this weekend. The Jets will play the Patriots on the road on Sunday.

For now, Darnold would like the chance to improve and become a franchise quarterback.

"I'm a Jet now," Darnold said. "I know we all like to think of hypotheticals and what-ifs, but I'm a Jet right now. I love being here. I love the guys in the locker room. I love going to work every single day here."

