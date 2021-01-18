NFL Rumors: Teams Calling Texans About Deshaun Watson Despite QB Not Asking for Trade

As speculation continues to mount that Deshaun Watson's time with the Texans could be over, teams have begun calling Houston to ask about the quarterback's availability, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reports that Watson has not asked to be traded and the Texans haven't put him on the trade market. Despite that, trade rumors are swirling and many have wondered if the Jets will try to acquire Watson.

The 25-year-old has been unhappy with the organization because he was left out of its hiring process for a new general manager and its early search for a new head coach. Earlier this month, newly-hired general manager Nick Caserio shot down the idea of trading Watson, telling reporters, "He's our quarterback."

Houston went 4–12 in 2020 and Watson is concerned about the Texans' current leadership and the team's future, according to Sports Illustrated's Jenny Vrentas and Greg Bishop.

"He wants out," one of the people close to Watson told Sports Illustrated.

***

More on the Texans:

• How Jack Easterby Held on, and Why Deshaun Watson Might Slip Away From the Texans

• Jack Easterby’s Rise to Power and the Chaos That Followed

Check out the latest news and rumors around the NFL: