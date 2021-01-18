SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum on Deshaun Watson's Situation in Houston
Former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum on Deshaun Watson's Situation in Houston

NFL Rumors: Teams Calling Texans About Deshaun Watson Despite QB Not Asking for Trade

Author:
Publish date:

As speculation continues to mount that Deshaun Watson's time with the Texans could be over, teams have begun calling Houston to ask about the quarterback's availability, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reports that Watson has not asked to be traded and the Texans haven't put him on the trade market. Despite that, trade rumors are swirling and many have wondered if the Jets will try to acquire Watson.

The 25-year-old has been unhappy with the organization because he was left out of its hiring process for a new general manager and its early search for a new head coach. Earlier this month, newly-hired general manager Nick Caserio shot down the idea of trading Watson, telling reporters, "He's our quarterback."

Houston went 4–12 in 2020 and Watson is concerned about the Texans' current leadership and the team's future, according to Sports Illustrated's Jenny Vrentas and Greg Bishop.

"He wants out," one of the people close to Watson told Sports Illustrated.

***

More on the Texans:
How Jack Easterby Held on, and Why Deshaun Watson Might Slip Away From the Texans
Jack Easterby’s Rise to Power and the Chaos That Followed

Check out the latest news and rumors around the NFL:

  • OC candidate Scott Linehan, DC candidate Raheem Morris and Ravens DL coach Joe Cullen will interview early this week with the Jaguars for head coach Urban Meyer's staff. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
  • Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles will interview for the Eagles head coaching job on Monday. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
  • The Lions are expected to hire Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell as their next head coach. (Adam Schefter, ESPN
  • Detroit's deal with Campbell won't be official until Wednesday because he wants to do exit interviews with his Saints players this week. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
  • The Chargers hired Rams DC Brandon Staley as their next head coach on Sunday. (Team announcement)
  • Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski wants to play for Tampa Bay in 2021. (Jenna Laine, ESPN)
  • The Falcons are expected to hire Saints director of pro scouting Terry Fontenot as their new general manager. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

YOU MAY LIKE

deshaun-watson-nfl-rumors
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Teams Calling Texans About Deshaun Watson

Watson has been unhappy with the Texans after being left out of its search for a new general manager and a new head coach.

dCOVcovid_TIP_HZ2
NBA

Back to the Bubble? Press Pause? Doctors on Sports Under a COVID Variant

As the U.K. wonders whether it's again time to stop playing, SI polled infectious disease experts for a little coaching on what comes next.

USATSI_10543485
Play
NBA

Inside the 1968 NBA Exhibition Played in Honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

The summer after the civil rights icon was assassinated, Oscar Robertson organized a star-studded game to honor his legacy.

Abby-Dahlkemper-Man-City-Women
Play
Soccer

Dahlkemper Becomes 3rd USWNT Star at Man City

Americans Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle have been at City since August.

teofimo-lopez
Play
Boxing

Teofimo Lopez Is SI's 2020 Fighter of the Year

"I know that I am the best in boxing,” said Teofimo Lopez, who shares the honor with Tyson Fury.

Tyson Fury enters the ring for his WBC heavyweight title bout against Deontay Wilder at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Play
Boxing

Tyson Fury Is SI's 2020 Fighter of the Year

Tyson Fury is a boxer who can punch and move, a gypsy who loves to entertain and an athlete as compelling as anyone in sports.

mmqb-divisional-round-chad-henne-tom-brady-taron-johnson
Play
NFL

MMQB: Chad Henne Puts Away a Chiefs Win; Title Games Set

The NFL is down to a final four of the Chiefs, Bills, Packers and Buccaneers. Here's how Chad Henne overcame last year's disappointment to make an impact.

Brees and Brady handshake
Play
NFL

Brees, Brady, Age and the Inevitable

The showdown of 40-something quarterbacks played out the way it probably should have: Time got the best of them both.