Barkley, Beckham Plan to Rehab ACL Tears Together

Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham Jr. Plan Joint ACL Tear Rehab

Author:
Publish date:
Giants running back Saquon Barkley played in just two games in 2020 before suffering a season-ending ACL tear against the Bears in September. Barkley plans to have another high-profile playmaker by his side in the rehab process. 

"Only thing I do know that I have planned for sure, I'm definitely going to link up with [Odell Beckham Jr.]," Barkley told ESPN's Jordan Raanan. "Obviously Odell tore his knee a little too. I think we both need just being there. We're really good friends. Competing with each other and pushing each other will also be good, too." 

"That's the only thing I know for certain I will do. Everything else is up in the air."

Beckham tore his ACL in October, prematurely ending his second season in Cleveland. The three-time Pro Bowler previously spent four seasons in New York before being traded to the Browns before the 2019 season.

Barkley noted he and Beckham weren't the only notable players to suffer season-ending injuries in 2020. The Penn State product added he would be willing to continue his rehab with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Steelers linebacker Devin Bush among others.

"Every year we always link up with him at some point, somewhere. Definitely going to find a way to link up," Barkley told Raanan. "Obviously I would love to, any of those guys that are going through this injury, whether it's Joe [Burrow], [Devin] Bush, Bud [Dupree], there're a couple of guys, any guy, I think it would be really dope if we could all link up."

Barkley has tallied 2,344 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns in 31 games since being selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He will return to the Giants in 2021 as New York seeks its first playoff win since 2011. 

