NFL Rumors: Chiefs' Bell, Bucs' Brown Expected to Play in SB

How Big of An Impact Will Home Field Advantage Have for Buccaneers?
NFL Rumors: Chiefs' Le'Veon Bell, Bucs' Antonio Brown Expected to Play in Super Bowl

Author:
Publish date:

After missing last week's NFC championship, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) are expected to play in Super Bowl LV, according to ESPN's Diana Russini. 

Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) and running back Le'Veon Bell (knee) are also reportedly expected to play in the Super Bowl. 

Bell joined the Chiefs in October after being released from the Jets. Since joining the Chiefs, he has played in more than 50% of their offensive snaps in just one game, and played just 73 snaps combined in the team's final four regular season games. He had just two carries for six yards in Kansas City's divisional round win over the Browns.

Watkins played in 10 games for the Chiefs in the regular season, having suffered from both a hamstring and a calf injury. He finished the regular season fifth on the Chiefs with 37 catches for 421 yards.

Despite the expected return of Watkins and Bell, Kansas City Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher will reportedly miss Super Bowl LV after suffering an Achilles injury vs. the Bills.

Brown injured his knee in the Buccaneers' divisional round win over the Saints and was ruled out in advance of Sunday's win over the Packers. Brown reached a one-year agreement with the Buccaneers in late October and joined the team in Week 9. On the year, he has recorded 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns and the team is reportedly interested in bringing him back next season.

Winfield tested his ankle prior to kickoff of Sunday's game with the Packers, but he was deemed unable to play. The rookie safety started all 16 games for the Buccaneers in the regular season, finishing the year with 94 tackles and one interception.

Super Bowl LV is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 7 with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Check out the latest news and notes from around the NFL: 

  • The Jaguars have hired offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell on a three-year contract. (Aaron Wilson, Houston Chronicle)
  • Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants a new contract from the team. (Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk)
  • Former Rams cornerback Aubrey Pleasant has accepted a job with the Lions as their secondary coach/passing game coordinator. (Steve Wyche, NFL Network)
  • Alabama has hired former Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone as their next offensive line coach. (Alabama)

