Report: Mahomes to Have Toe Surgery, Make Full Recovery

Will Super Bowl Loss Leave a Mark on Patrick Mahomes' Resume?
Report: Patrick Mahomes to Undergo Turf Toe Surgery, Expected to Make Full Recovery

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is scheduled to undergo surgery on Wednesday to repair a torn plantar plate in his foot, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The rehab for the turf toe procedure will last "several months" and likely keep Mahomes off the field in the offseason. The 25-year-old is expected to make a full recovery in time for the 2021 season, per Rapoport.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are coming off a 31–9 loss in the Super Bowl to the Buccaneers. Kansas City was held without a touchdown in the game. Mahomes recorded 270 passing yards with two interceptions on 53.1% completion.

Throughout the Super Bowl, Mahomes was "visibly hobbled," but he refused to blame the injury for the Chiefs' performance. Mahomes's feet were also put to the test as he ran a total of 497 yards before passes or sacks against Tampa Bay's suffocating defense. 

"They beat us good," Mahomes said. "The best I've been beaten in a long time."

Mahomes nursed the turf toe injury throughout Kansas City's postseason run and was listed on the team's injury report in the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs held an AFC-best 14–2 regular-season record before defeating the Browns and Bills on their way to Super Bowl LV. Mahomes totaled 38 touchdowns, six interceptions and 4,740 yards on 66.3% completion in 15 games played in the regular season.

