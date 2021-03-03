Raiders GM Endorses Carr: 'Couldn't Be Happier With Him'

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
Should Dak Prescott Be the Second-Highest Paid QB in the NFL?
Should Dak Prescott Be the Second-Highest Paid QB in the NFL?

Raiders GM Voices Strong Support for QB Derek Carr

Author:
Publish date:

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock made it clear on Wednesday that Las Vegas doesn't intend to trade quarterback Derek Carr after he set numerous career highs during the 2020 season.

"I think Derek Carr had his best year yet, under Jon Gruden," Mayock said in a Zoom meeting with reporters, "I think he's one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, and we couldn't be happier with him. And I tell you every year—we evaluate every position every year. I have no idea who might call me [for a trade] or who might not call me. So, you have to do the evaluations, both on your own players and every other player in the league. And you've got to stack your boards and understand what league value is all around the league, and we do that."

The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback's name has been involved in trade rumors in the last few off-seasons, and this year isn't an exception. Once Russell Wilson's agent told ESPN last week that the Raiders were one of his four teams on his trade list if the Seahawks trade him, the chatter ramped up. Plus, there's the looming shadow of Deshaun Watson over the market as the Texans gunslinger continues to stand his ground about wanting to be traded out of Houston

However, the Raiders seem set on keeping Carr. 

"But if you're asking me [specifically] about Derek," Mayock said, "I think Jon and I would both stand shoulder to shoulder and pound the table for Derek Carr."

The 29-year-old is coming off of his third consecutive year under Gruden, and it was one of his strongest ever despite the Raiders finishing 8-8. Carr tallied career highs in passing yards (4,103), passer rating (101.4) and Total QBR (71.0) with 27 touchdowns and only nine interceptions. He signed a five-year, $125 million extension in June 2017 with the franchise, and has a career record of 47-63 with a single winning season.

The locker room also has been vocal in recent days backing their starting quarterback. Alec Ingold, said via the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Carr is "the guy," adding "I can't understand how anybody isn't ecstatic to have this guy as the quarterback." 

Darren Waller, Carr's top target, told Good Morning Football on Wednesday that he has "all the belief in the world in Derek Carr," who is "a guy that can take us everywhere we want to go."

YOU MAY LIKE

Nov 14, 2020; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Tiger Woods lines up his putt on the 17th green during the third round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC.
Play
Golf

Tiger Told Police After Crash He Didn't Remember Driving

An affidavit for the search warrant used to obtain the black box in Tiger Woods's car showed he did not remember driving or crashing.

Reggie Cannon makes a pass in the CONCACAF Nations League
Play
Soccer

USMNT Defender: Death Threats Part of American Society

United States defender Reggie Cannon said that he received death threats for kneeling during the national anthem during an MLS game in August

Jan 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
Play
NFL

Raiders GM Endorses Carr: 'Couldn't Be Happier With Him'

Despite Russell Wilson's new connection to Las Vegas, Raiders GM Mayock said they 'couldn't be happier' with quarterback Derek Carr.

Gerard Pique scores for Barcelona vs Sevilla in the Copa del Rey
Play
Soccer

Barcelona Stuns Sevilla With Comeback to Reach Copa Del Rey Final

Barça battled from 2-0 down on aggregate, getting a goal from Gerard Pique at the death to force extra time.

Jurgen-Klopp-Liverpool-International-Break
Play
Soccer

Liverpool Won't Let Players Go for FIFA Dates If They Have to Quarantine

FIFA has given clubs dispensation during the pandemic to prevent players who may be affected by the regulations from joining up with their countries.

sam-darnold-new-york-jets (1)
NFL

Jets Will 'Answer' Trade Calls Regarding Sam Darnold

Jets general manager Joe Douglas: "I will answer the call if it’s made."

NFL Football
NFL

Winslow Gets 14-Year Prison Sentence After Rape Conviction

Kellen Winslow II will receive a the maximum 14-year sentence, per the terms of his plea deal.

Euro-2020-Trophy-Mascot
Play
Soccer

UEFA Considers Cutting 3 Cities From Euro Hosts

Bilbao, Dublin and Glasgow are at risk over the lack of guarantees about the number of fans that could be allowed into stadiums.