Bourne, Patriots Reportedly Agree to $22.5 Million Deal

Will The Deals Bill Belichick 'The GM' Is Making In Free Agency Make An Impact For Bill Belichick 'The Coach'?
Report: Patriots Agree to Terms With WR Kendrick Bourne for $22.5 Million

The Patriots have reportedly agreed to terms with wide receiver Kendrick Bourne on a three-year deal worth $22.5 million, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Bourne is the latest addition the Patriots made on a Monday where they have reportedly agreed to terms with wide receiver Nelson Agholor, tight end Jonnu Smith, pass rusher Matt Judon and cornerback Jalen Mills.

Bourne, 25, caught 49 passes in 2020 and had 667 receiving yards with the 49ers. He found the end zone twice but is now joining a potent offense that is beginning to take shape. 

The Patriots had the 27th overall offense in 2020 and quarterback Cam Newton struggled in his first year with the team. He threw only eight touchdowns to his 10 interceptions, but still found the end zone with his legs 12 times—the most since he scored 14 rushing touchdowns in his rookie year. 

Newton is still mobile and now with more weapons surrounding him, the Patriots are poised for a bounce back 2021 season. 

