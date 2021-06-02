Mical Johnson Hired as Titans' First Full-Time Woman Scout

Sports Illustrated home
NFL
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Titans Hire Mical Johnson as Franchise's First Full-Time Woman Scout

Author:
Publish date:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have promoted three scouts with Mical Johnson the franchise’s first woman working full time in the scouting department.

The Titans announced the moves Tuesday. The organization has had women working in the scouting department and as assistants to the general manager among other roles.

Johnson was an intern with the Titans last fall in the Women in Football program named for controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk. Johnson now will be a scouting assistant for both college and pro football helping evaluate players, monitoring the daily waiver wire and helping preparations for free agency and the draft.

This is just the latest move by NFL teams adding women to key roles.

Denver hired Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations and special adviser to the general manager last month. She is believed to be the highest-ranking female scouting executive ever with an NFL team.

The Eagles promoted Catherine Raîche to vice president of football operations and Ameena Soliman to pro scout last week. 

The Titans also promoted Blaise Taylor to pro scout and Matt Miller to college scout from scouting assistants. Taylor will help advance scouting upcoming opponents and evaluating players for free agency each spring, while Miller will have a region of colleges to scout and help the team prepare for the draft.

Tennessee also hired Kylan Butler as the Bill Walsh Offensive Fellowship Coach for this season. Butler was associate head coach and worked with wide receivers at Morehead State this spring.

Kiara Mayo will replace Johnson, accepting the Amy Adams Strunk Women in Football Training Camp internship in Scouting and Operations. Currently a graduate student at Belmont, she will start during training camp. 

More NFL Coverage:

Breer: Joe Burrow and the Long Road Back
Orr: Let’s Spice Up the NFL With New Ways to Score
Orr: The 10 Most Interesting Story Lines for the 2021 NFL Offseason

YOU MAY LIKE

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Sleepers: Top 10 League-Winning Players

Michael Fabiano highlights 10 fantasy football sleepers for the 2021 NFL season

Dec 28, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice before the 2019 Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Guice's Domestic Violence Charges Could be Dropped

Ex-Washington Football Team, LSU running back Derrius Guice, who is facing assault charges, has reached an agreement with the victim, the prosecutor said.

Rams Cam Akers
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football: Top 10 Breakout Candidates

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano points out 10 players primed for breakout seasons

Titans
NFL

Mical Johnson Hired as Titans' First Full-Time Woman Scout

Mical Johnson was an intern with the Titans last fall in the Women in Football program

Tyronn Woodley and Jake Paul will reportedly square off in a boxing match
Play
Boxing

Report: Jake Paul to Fight Tyron Woodley in Boxing Match

Jake Paul and UFC star Tyron Woodley will reportedly fight in a boxing match on Aug. 28 in Miami.

Naomi Osaka during the 2021 French Open.
Play
Tennis

Grand Slam Leaders Pledge to Address Osaka's Concerns

The pledge came in a statement signed by the same four tennis administrators who threatened the possibility of disqualification or suspension for Osaka if she continued to skip news conferences.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference at North Collier Regional Park in Naples.
Play
High School

Florida Bans Transgender Girls From School Sports

It's the most populous state to pass such a law.

Pete Dunne manipulates Kushida's fingers during a match on NXT
Wrestling

Q&A: Pete Dunne on Triple-Threat No. 1 Contender Match

“Right now, my career is defined by my NXT UK title run. This is the chance to take the next step.”