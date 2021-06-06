Sports Illustrated home
Atlanta Falcons Agree to Trade Julio Jones to Tennessee Titans
Falcons Agree to Trade Julio Jones to Titans for Second- and Fourth-Round Picks

The Titans have officially announced a trade for Falcons All-Pro receiver Julio Jones, a move that was first reported by ESPN's Dianna Russini.

SI's Albert Breer's report that the Falcons will get a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick for sending Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick to Tennessee was confirmed by the Titans on Sunday. 

Jones will enter the upcoming season with the third-most catches of all active receivers behind Larry Fitzgerald and Antonio Brown. The 32-year-old receiver has recorded 12,896 receiving yards and 60 touchdowns throughout his 10-year career, including an all-time NFL best 95.5 receiving yards per game. 

The Falcons were reportedly shopping the former University of Alabama star due to salary-cap constraints with Jones previously saying that he would not return to Atlanta this season. The news comes a week after the Seahawks were reported to be in the running for Jones, with the seven-time Pro Bowler reportedly holding conversations over a potential move with Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson. 

With the Titans, Jones will join AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year Derrick Henry and 2020 Pro Bowler A.J. Brown, who has recorded 2,126 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns in his first two seasons in the NFL. The Titans won the AFC South on a tiebreaker last year before losing to the Ravens in their Wild Card game. 

