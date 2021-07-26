Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Aaron Rodgers Plans on Playing for Packers This Season

Author:
Publish date:

Aaron Rodgers has told people close to him that he plans on playing in Green Bay this upcoming season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Packers general manager Gutekunst is "hopeful" for a positive outcome, per the report.

This is just the latest development in a standoff between Rodgers and team management. But this is the first positive development that has been reported during the offseason.  

Rodgers turned down a contract extension that would have made him the highest-paid player in the NFL earlier this offseason, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. And things were looking bleak until now. 

Gutekunst and team president/CEO Mark Murphy shared their optimism at their annual shareholders' meeting Monday — before the report. 

“We want him back. We’re committed to him for 2021 and beyond,” Murphy said. “He is our leader, and we’re looking forward to winning another Super Bowl with him.”

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Luis Grijalva during the NCAA Mountain Region Cross Country Championships
Play
Olympics

DACA Recipient Fighting to Compete for Home Country

Luis Grijalva came to the U.S. as just a one-year-old and has been here ever since as a DACA recipient, but this complicates his ability to travel to Tokyo for the Olympics.

Bryan Gil is headed to Tottenham
Soccer

Tottenham Signs Gil in Swap Deal With Sevilla for Lamela

Media reports say the package to the land the rising Spanish star has cost Tottenham around $29 million.

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers: Top 10 Late-Round Targets

Michael Fabiano highlights 10 fantasy football deep sleepers for the 2021 NFL season.

Aaron Rodgers with the Packers.
NFL

Report: Aaron Rodgers Planning to Play for Packers This Season

Aaron Rodgers has told people close to him that he plans to play for the Packers this upcoming season.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Sleepers: Top 10 League-Winning Players

Michael Fabiano highlights 10 fantasy football sleepers for the 2021 NFL season.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football: Top 10 Breakout Candidates

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano points out 10 players primed for breakout seasons.

Russian athletes win men's gymnastics gold medal at Tokyo Olympics
Olympics

Russian Team Edges Japan for Men's Gymnastics Gold Medal

An improvisation in the floor routine gave the Russian Olympic Committee the score advantage it needed to best the host country.

Savannah Bananas catcher Bill Leroy
Play
Extra Mustard

Baseball Player Does His Own At Bat Introduction and It's Awesome

MLB would be wise to copy this gimmick from the Savannah Bananas