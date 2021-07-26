Report: Aaron Rodgers Planning to Play for Packers This Season

Aaron Rodgers has told people close to him that he plans on playing in Green Bay this upcoming season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Packers general manager Gutekunst is "hopeful" for a positive outcome, per the report.

This is just the latest development in a standoff between Rodgers and team management. But this is the first positive development that has been reported during the offseason.

Rodgers turned down a contract extension that would have made him the highest-paid player in the NFL earlier this offseason, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. And things were looking bleak until now.

Gutekunst and team president/CEO Mark Murphy shared their optimism at their annual shareholders' meeting Monday — before the report.

“We want him back. We’re committed to him for 2021 and beyond,” Murphy said. “He is our leader, and we’re looking forward to winning another Super Bowl with him.”

