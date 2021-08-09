Peyton Manning Ribs Tom Brady in Hall of Fame Speech

Peyton Manning and Tom Brady have had many battles on the gridiron throughout their storied careers as two of the greatest quarterbacks of their generation. With Brady in attendance at Manning's Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Sunday, the former Colts and Broncos signal-caller couldn't help but playfully jab his longtime rival, who was in attendance.

"By the time Tom Brady is inducted in his first year of eligibility—in the year 2035—he'll only have time to post his acceptance speech on his Instagram account," Manning said.

Manning and Brady went head-to-head 17 times in their careers, with Brady's Patriots winning 11 of the meetings. Manning had the advantage in the playoffs, though, winning three out of five matchups.

Sunday was certainly not the first instance of Manning making a joke at Brady's expense. When the two participated in the charity golf match titled "The Match" with Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in Florida last year, Manning offered some more trash talk ahead of the competition.

"I'll be honest, I've never played Tom very well on his home turf," Manning said. "So, maybe this is considered a neutral site. I would have loved to have this tournament in a place where they don't like Tom very much—Indianapolis, Denver, Boston, after he just betrayed them and broke their hearts."

