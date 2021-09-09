Giraffe Named After Joe Burrow Dies After Illness

A 20-month-old giraffe named after current Bengals quarterback and former LSU star Joe Burrow has died at the Baton Rouge Zoo, zoo officials announced Thursday.

Officials at the zoo said in a release that the giraffe, named Burreaux, died after developing a sudden onset of acute symptoms Tuesday, including a severe cough and overall agitation.

"The Zoo's veterinary staff took immediate measures to help, including swiftly administering medications to stabilize," the zoo said in a statement. "As well, he underwent constant staff evaluation to optimize his chances of recovery. The Zoo's team reached out to numerous zoological veterinarians throughout the nation — none of which had experienced a giraffe with comparable symptoms."

The giraffe was named in February 2020 following a fundraiser.

The naming came in the wake of Burrow turning in one of the best collegiate seasons in recent memory when he threw for 5,761 yards and 60 touchdowns. He also had a dominant performance in the national championship, tossing five touchdowns in a win over Clemson, and took home the Heisman Trophy.

Burrow is expected to start Week 1 against the Vikings after suffering a torn ACL and MCL last season.

