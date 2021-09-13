Kaepernick Netflix Series Trailer Dives Into QB's Early Years

Colin Kaepernick's Netflix series, titled Colin in Black & White, dropped its first trailer Monday ahead of its Oct. 29 release. The scripted series, starring actor Jaden Michael as a young Kaepernick, is a six-episode drama that will chronicle the former quarterback's youth.

"When we're young, we're told that the world is ours, that we should figure out our path and take our shot," Kaepernick said in the trailer. "Then one day we realize the game we're playing is someone else's."

The series will cover Kaepernick's early struggles with identity, class, culture and, of course, football. Kaepernick was adopted by a white family in California at just five weeks old, and his parents will be played by Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman and Golden Globe winner Mary-Louise Parker.

Kaepernick was a multisport star at John H. Pitman High School before going to Nevada and eventually being selected by the 49ers in the 2011 NFL draft. He led San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance but is most known for his protest of police brutality and institutional racism in the U.S. by kneeling for the national anthem before NFL games.

His protest became embroiled in controversy and he was never signed by a team once he entered 2017 free agency—effectively ending his NFL career. He later reached a confidential settlement with the NFL after he filed a grievance against the league and accused league owners of collusion to keep him out.

The series is directed by Ava DuVernay, Sheldon Candis, Robert Townsend, Angel Kristi Williams and Kenny Leon. And it is executive produced by DuVernay, Kaepernick and Michael Starrbury, who also wrote the series.

