September 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jeff Okudah Suffers Ruptured Achilles in Season Opener

Jeff Okudah's second season in the NFL has been cut short.
Author:

Jeff Okudah, the former No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, will miss his sophomore season after suffering a ruptured Achilles against the San Francisco 49ers. 

Head coach Dan Campbell alluded to the possibility that the injury to Okudah was severe in his media session following the Detroit Lions 41-33 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. 

Okudah had an 'up-and-down' game, but gave up a long 79-yard touchdown to wideout Deebo Samuel. 

“Until I really watch the tape, I know the long one we all saw. Man, we got the pressure that we wanted on Jimmy Garoppolo. He just, the ball gets fluttered up in the air on the long one. Jeff just didn’t get his eyes around," Campbell said. "They made a play on the ball and it hurt. It hurt us. I would say for Jeff, it was an up-and-down game. He flashes on a few plays, you’re like, ‘Wow. Okay, there he is’. And then next thing you know, something happens. I don’t want to make excuses, but at the same time he’s in year two. He made some young errors is what he did.”

The 22-year-old defensive back's rookie season was also marred by injury, as he battled an groin injury early in training camp that later required surgery. 

Recommended Lions Articles

campbell5

Grading Lions Coaching Debut of Dan Campbell

How did the new Detroit Lions head coach fare in his first game?

lions5

Snap Counts: 49ers-Lions

A review of the Detroit Lions' snap counts against the San Francisco 49ers.

USATSI_16635977_168388382_lowres

Lions' Week 1 Studs and Duds

Read more on the studs and duds for the Detroit Lions after their 41-33 season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Detroit will now likely count on Amani Oruwariye and a trio of young defensive backs in Bobby Price, Jerry Jacobs and A.J. Parker to replace the former first round NFL draft pick.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

okudah5
News

Jeff Okudah Suffers Ruptured Achilles in Season Opener

campbell5
News

Grading Lions Coaching Debut of Dan Campbell

lions5
News

Snap Counts: 49ers-Lions

USATSI_16635977_168388382_lowres
News

Lions' Week 1 Studs and Duds

USATSI_16740998_168388382_lowres
News

Missed Opportunities Sink Lions' Chances in Season Opener

swift5
News

D'Andre Swift Addresses Potential Police Involvement Questions

okudah5
News

Detroit Lions' Jeff Okudah Could Have Suffered 'Achilles' Injury

sewell5
News

Lions' Week 1 Grades: Offense Makes Noise Late, Defense Sputters