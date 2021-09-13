Jeff Okudah Suffers Ruptured Achilles in Season Opener
Jeff Okudah, the former No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, will miss his sophomore season after suffering a ruptured Achilles against the San Francisco 49ers.
Head coach Dan Campbell alluded to the possibility that the injury to Okudah was severe in his media session following the Detroit Lions 41-33 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Okudah had an 'up-and-down' game, but gave up a long 79-yard touchdown to wideout Deebo Samuel.
“Until I really watch the tape, I know the long one we all saw. Man, we got the pressure that we wanted on Jimmy Garoppolo. He just, the ball gets fluttered up in the air on the long one. Jeff just didn’t get his eyes around," Campbell said. "They made a play on the ball and it hurt. It hurt us. I would say for Jeff, it was an up-and-down game. He flashes on a few plays, you’re like, ‘Wow. Okay, there he is’. And then next thing you know, something happens. I don’t want to make excuses, but at the same time he’s in year two. He made some young errors is what he did.”
The 22-year-old defensive back's rookie season was also marred by injury, as he battled an groin injury early in training camp that later required surgery.
Detroit will now likely count on Amani Oruwariye and a trio of young defensive backs in Bobby Price, Jerry Jacobs and A.J. Parker to replace the former first round NFL draft pick.
