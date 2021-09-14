Raiders Prematurely Celebrate Walk-Off TD, Throw INT

September 14, 2021
Raiders Prematurely Celebrate Walk-Off Touchdown, Throw Interception in Red Zone

derek-carr-raiders

The Raiders staged a comeback victory over the Ravens on Monday night, but Las Vegas's win didn't come without its fair share of stress.

Derek Carr and Co. appeared to have sealed the contest with a 32-yard completion to receiver Bryant Edwards with 7:16 remaining in overtime. The pass from Carr to Edwards appeared to end the contest as a touchdown was originally ruled, leading to players and coaches alike embracing on the field. But the contest wasn't over just yet.

Carr ran a quarterback sneak on first down from the 1-yard line after a replay review, but he was stuffed at the goal line as he tried to seal the contest. The real trouble emerged shortly thereafter. The Raiders were flagged for a false start, and one play later, Carr tossed an interception in the end zone. What was sure to be a Raiders victory quickly evaporated after Carr's errant toss. 

The Ravens couldn't capitalize on the fortunate opportunity. Lamar Jackson coughed up his second fumble of the game on Baltimore's next drive, leading to a touchdown from Carr to receiver Zay Jones. It might not have been pretty, but Las Vegas earned a Week 1 win in wild fashion.

Perhaps Monday's Week 1 win can spur a strong season for Carr and the Raiders in Year 4 of the Jon Gruden era. Las Vegas enters 2021 after three straight years without a winning season, including an 8–8 campaign last year. Gruden is now 115–110 in his career as a head coach, including a 38–26 mark with the Raiders from 1998-2001.

