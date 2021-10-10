Daniel Jones Carted to Locker Room After Hit to Head

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was carted to the locker room after suffering a hit to the head in the second quarter on Sunday.

Jones was hit as he ran toward the end zone on a 3rd-and-goal try. He stood up and attempted to walk back to the huddle after the hit, but New York's signal-caller stumbled before regaining his balance. Giants trainers then attended to Jones and escorted him to the sideline.

Mike Glennon finished the drive for New York as running back Devontae Booker scored to tie the contest at 10-10. Jones did not return before halftime as Dallas grabbed a 17-10 lead, and he was subsequently ruled out for the contest.

Jones's injury marked the second major exit for the Giants on Sunday. Running back Saquon Barkley was ruled out early in Sunday's contest with an ankle injury after he landed on the foot of Cowboys defensive back Jourdan Lewis.

New York entered Sunday's contest at 1–3 in 2021. The Giants have lost seven of their last eight matchups against Dallas, and they enter 2021 seeking just their second playoff appearance since 2011.

