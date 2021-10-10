October 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Hospitalized for Possible Throat Contusion

Author:

Following his team's 25-22 overtime loss to the Packers, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was taken to a hospital after sustaining a possible throat contusion, the team announced Sunday. No further update on his status was provided.

Burrow played the entire game, completing 26 of 38 pass attempts for 281 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. It's unclear when the potential throat contusion took place.

The Packers came out on top of what was one of the wildest endings of a game this season, with both teams combining for five missed field goals at the end of regulation and overtime. Green Bay ultimately ended it with a 49-yard field goal by Mason Crosby with 1:55 left in overtime. Crosby had missed his previous three attempts.

SI Recommends

Burrow, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft, missed six games during his rookie year after tearing the ACL and MCL in his left knee. He underwent surgery and made a full recovery in time for the start of the 2021 season.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

joe burrow
NFL

Joe Burrow Hospitalized for Possible Throat Contusion

Burrow was taken to the hospital after suffering the injury during Cincinnati's 25-22 overtime loss to the Packers.

kennedy-brooks
College Football

Oklahoma's Counter Unlocks Dangerous Rushing Offense

The Sooners' run game got churning in the later stages of their comeback win over Texas in large part to their effective use of the counter play.

France celebrates winning the Nations League title.
Soccer

France Defeats Spain to Win UEFA Nations League

Kylian Mbappé scored the match-winner in the 80th minute as France defeated Spain 2-1 in Sunday's UEFA Nations League final.

saquon-barkley-giants
NFL

Barkley Injures Ankle vs. Cowboys, Carted to Locker Room

The Giants offense suffered a major blow early on Sunday as Saquon Barkley exited with an ankle injury.

Dan Campbell after the Lions lost to Vikings.
NFL

Dan Campbell in Tears After Lions' 'Heartbreaker'

The Lions lost to the Vikings after a last-second field goal and coach Dan Campbell wiped away tears when talking to reporters.

USMNT's Gyasi Zardes
Soccer

LIVE: Rotated USMNT Continues World Cup Qualifying in Panama

Gregg Berhalter has made seven changes to the U.S. lineup for Sunday's qualifier in Panama City. Follow along here.

Mason Crosby reacts to a miss.
NFL

Crosby Caps Wacky Ending With Winning FG After Three Misses

The Packers and Bengals missed five potential game-winning field goals in the fourth quarter and overtime before Mason Crosby's game-winner.

kyrie-irving-nets
NBA

Report: Irving to Miss Home Games For 'Foreseeable Future'

Kyrie Irving is unlikely to join the Nets for their opening homestand of the season due to his COVID-19 vaccination status.