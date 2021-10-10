Joe Burrow Hospitalized for Possible Throat Contusion

Following his team's 25-22 overtime loss to the Packers, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was taken to a hospital after sustaining a possible throat contusion, the team announced Sunday. No further update on his status was provided.

Burrow played the entire game, completing 26 of 38 pass attempts for 281 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. It's unclear when the potential throat contusion took place.

The Packers came out on top of what was one of the wildest endings of a game this season, with both teams combining for five missed field goals at the end of regulation and overtime. Green Bay ultimately ended it with a 49-yard field goal by Mason Crosby with 1:55 left in overtime. Crosby had missed his previous three attempts.

Burrow, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft, missed six games during his rookie year after tearing the ACL and MCL in his left knee. He underwent surgery and made a full recovery in time for the start of the 2021 season.

