October 10, 2021
Kadarius Toney

Kadarius Toney Ejected for Throwing Punch After Monster Performance

Giants rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney was ejected in the fourth quarter against the Cowboys on Sunday for throwing a punch. Toney was having a breakout game after New York suffered multiple key injuries throughout the contest. 

Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee shoved Giants tight end Evan Engram when things were getting chippy between the two and Toney blindsided him in retaliation. Giants coach Joe Judge berated Toney before he went to the locker room. 

Toney exited the game with 10 catches for 189 receiving yards, both season-highs. Earlier in the game, quarterback Daniel Jones left the game after a hit to the head, running back Saquon Barkley left with an ankle injury and wide receiver Kenny Golladay was ruled out with a knee injury. 

Going into the game, the Giants were already shorthanded with wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton sidelined, and the rookie wideout was an asset to the battered team. Toney threw the punch with the game out of reach down 34–13 in the fourth quarter, but his career day ended on an ugly note.

The Cowboys went on to win 44–20.

