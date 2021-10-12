Jackson Surprises Self With Stats From Epic ‘MNF’ Win

October 12, 2021
The Stats From Lamar Jackson's Epic ‘Monday Night Football’ Performance Even Surprised... Lamar Jackson

In Tuesday's Hot Clicks: In beating the Colts on Monday, the Ravens quarterback surpassed even his own expectations.
Not a bad night at the office

Lamar Jackson shredded the Colts defense to the tune of 442 yards and four passing touchdowns on Monday night, erasing a 22-3 deficit en route to a walkoff touchdown. And while Jackson is no stranger to legendary performances, even he was surprised by his effort.

Jackson certainly dazzled on the field on Monday night, though frankly, his on-field brilliance may pale in comparison to his moments behind the microphone. We caught another Jackson gem in his postgame interview on Monday night. 

Jackson and the Ravens now sit atop the AFC North at 4–1, in the driver's seat for the division crown as we roll through October. Let's hope to see Jackson jubilant again in postgame interviews in January as the Ravens look to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

The best of SI

Why the NFL needs to release its investigation into the Washington Football Team. ... Inside the fantastic defensive play that saved the Giants in Game 3. ... The college football coaching market may already be thinning. ... How Octopus wrestling captivated Seattle long before the Kraken arrived.

SI Recommends

Around the sports world

The Red Sox advanced to the ALCS with a win over the Rays. ... Jon Gruden has resigned as Raiders' coach after the release of numerous offensive emails. ... Ben Simmons reported to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Monday night. ... The 2021-22 NHL season kicks off on Tuesday. 

Not quite, Gavin Lux

Welcome back, Marathon Monday

Flashing the cannon

Not sports

California has passed a bill banning gas-powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers. ... Sydney, Australia is lifting COVID-19 restrictions with 70% of people over age 16 fully vaccinated.... Matt Amodio's Jeopardy! winning streak is over after 38 straight victories. ... Welcome back, Mr Big

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

