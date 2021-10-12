Jackson Surprises Self With Stats From Epic ‘MNF’ Win

In Tuesday's Hot Clicks: In beating the Colts on Monday, the Ravens quarterback surpassed even his own expectations.

Not a bad night at the office

Lamar Jackson shredded the Colts defense to the tune of 442 yards and four passing touchdowns on Monday night, erasing a 22-3 deficit en route to a walkoff touchdown. And while Jackson is no stranger to legendary performances, even he was surprised by his effort.

Jackson certainly dazzled on the field on Monday night, though frankly, his on-field brilliance may pale in comparison to his moments behind the microphone. We caught another Jackson gem in his postgame interview on Monday night.

Jackson and the Ravens now sit atop the AFC North at 4–1, in the driver's seat for the division crown as we roll through October. Let's hope to see Jackson jubilant again in postgame interviews in January as the Ravens look to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

