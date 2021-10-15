Jalen Hurts Nearly Hits Security Guard With Ball After TD

October 15, 2021
NFL
Jalen Hurts Almost Hits Security Guard With Football After Rushing TD

Author:

It's safe to say Jalen Hurts was eager and excited to get the ball out of his hands when he crossed the goal line, scoring the Eagles' second touchdown of the game against the Buccaneers Thursday night.

Moments after he broke the plane, Hurts kept running and threw a missile of a pass that was mere inches away from hitting a security guard on the field.

Angels center fielder Mike Trout had the perfect reaction, bursting into laughter as the security guard dodges the ball. Trout was a little too close for comfort to Hurts's pass.

In addition to his rushing touchdown, Hurts added a second rushing touchdown and converted a two-point conversion, threading a pass completion to Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins.

Thus far Hurts has thrown for 115 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Hurts recorded two rushing touchdowns on Sunday in a 21-18 victory against Carolina.

Entering the matchup, he previously rushed for 30-plus yards in each of his first nine career starts while also recording three rushing touchdowns in his past three home starts.

The Buccaneers lead the Eagles 28-22 with 4:00 to play in the final quarter. 

