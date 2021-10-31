Jags Owner 'Absolutely' Has Faith in Urban Meyer as Coach

Jaguars owner Shad Khan has confidence in coach Urban Meyer's ability to lead the franchise going forward.

When recently asked by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport if he has faith in his coach, Khan responded, "Absolutely."

The Jaguars enter Week 8 at just 1—5 on the season and are set to face the Seahawks on Sunday. In addition to the team's on-field struggles, Meyer drew significant criticism after videos and photos emerged of the coach with "at least one woman who was not his wife at his restaurant in Columbus, Ohio" after the team's loss to Cincinnati earlier this season.

Following the video surfacing Meyer apologized to the team multiple times and received sharp criticism from Khan, who said Meyer "must regain our trust and respect."

Khan told NFL Network recently that he has "very little to add" about what transpired earlier this season.

The Jaguars hired Meyer this January to replace Doug Marrone. Meyer had compiled a 187–32 coaching record at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State. Prior to joining the Jaguars, he most recently coached the Buckeyes to an 83–9 record in seven seasons, including winning a national title in 2014.

Kickoff for Jacksonville's contest Sunday is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

