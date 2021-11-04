Giants Rookie Facing Criticism for Henry Ruggs III Tweet

Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
NFL
Giants WR Kadarius Toney Facing Criticism for Tone-Deaf Tweet on Henry Ruggs III

Kadarius Toney recently shared his thoughts on the Henry Ruggs III situation.
Author:

Giants rookie wideout Kadarius Toney has criticism for comments regarding former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

Ruggs was involved in a car accident early Tuesday morning that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old woman. Prosecutors said Ruggs was traveling at 156 miles per hour before the crash occurred.

Toney's take on this situation was labeled "insensitive" and "tone-deaf" by several people on social media. 

"We young…..everybody make mistakes….y’all lookin at the situation like “this or that” kuz it ain’t y’all…having so much too say….he know he messed up don’t drag em for it……that’s goofy to me….just pray for the families involved,” Toney tweeted on Wednesday.

ESPN analyst Damien Woody called out Toney for the post and tweeted, "Some of y’all youngins don’t believe in accountability is the problem! A person was killed b/c of a terrible decision." 

Giants coach Joe Judge told reporters on Thursday that he spoke to Toney about the tweet. He made it clear that he doesn't have any questions about Toney's character. 

"I know where his heart was with that," Judge said, per Darryl Slater of NJ.com. "I think sometimes, it comes across that you read it and you say, ‘This doesn’t really sound the right way.’ I think it’s more about making sure we articulate our words. To me, it’s always important to understand someone’s heart. Sometimes, guys are going to make a mistake in terms of how they articulate or verbalize something. But when you understand the core of what someone is trying to say — and you talk to a guy and you understand the relationship — maybe he didn’t get the point across exactly, [but] you understand it’s coming from the right place." 

