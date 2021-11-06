Rodgers Loses Sponsorship in Vaccine Controversy Aftermath

Prevea Health announced that it has ended its partnership with Aaron Rodgers less than a day after his chaotic appearance on The Pat McAfee Show in which he revealed he is unvaccinated.

In the interview, Rodgers clarified the recent reports, some that may result in a fine for the quarterback. But he also made some controversial comments throughout the interview, like misquoting Martin Luther King Jr. and using the phrase "my body, my rights" as a defense.

“Prevea Health remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, staff, providers and communities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” an organization spokesperson said in a statement. “This includes encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent the virus from further significantly impacting lives and livelihoods.”

The Packers quarterback has been a spokesperson for the organization since 2012.

Rodgers stated during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show that he has an allergy to one of the ingredients used in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, leaving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as the only other option.

During the interview, he also highlighted his added reluctance was also around the correlation between the vaccines and fertility. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Aug. 11, 2021 that there's "currently no evidence shows that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems (problems trying to get pregnant) in women or men." Additionally, the webpage highlighted that "Professional societies for male reproduction recommend that men who want to have babies in the future be offered COVID-19 vaccination. There is no evidence that vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause male fertility problems."

Rodgers said he consulted with "now-good friend of mine" Joe Rogan, an outspoken vaccine critic and popular podcast host. And the quarterback expressed his disappointment with the media's coverage following his positive test. He said he believes the media was on a "witch hunt" in August to determine which NFL players were vaccinated and which were not. Three months ago, Rodgers told reporters that he was "immunized" when asked whether or not he was vaccinated.

He also wanted to clarify he was "not an anti-vax flat-Earther" and is a "critical thinker."

"I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now," Rodgers said. "So before the final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I’d like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself."

