Odell Beckham Jr. Joins the Rams: Betting Analysis and Implications

With all the drama that played out in the Odell Beckham Jr. saga, it's only fitting this story takes him to Hollywood.

Beckham is joining the Rams, the team confirmed Thursday. He joins a receiving unit that already features an elite combination in Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, and a team that just added Von Miller. The Rams continue to be all-in.

While Beckham is not what he was during his Giants years, he has the chance to leave his mark and help the Rams in their push for the NFC's top seed.

Let's take a look at the Rams' current odds and see if there is some value to target now that Beckham is joining an NFC powerhouse.

The Rams (+900) currently have the fourth-best futures odds at SI Sportsbook, trailing the Bills (+600), Buccaneers (+600) and Cardinals (+800).

Los Angeles (7-2) trails the Cardinals (8-1) by one game in the division and lost the first head-to-head matchup at home.

A 9-to-1 payout for a team that should be better—provided Beckham is an upgrade in the role filled by the ex-Ram DeSean Jackson and Van Jefferson—is good value.

The Rams also have already bested the Buccaneers, and have more talent—on paper—than the Cardinals. The AFC appears weaker than the NFC.

The Cardinals (-188) are the division favorites, while the Rams are at +150.

There isn't a ton of value in this bet, but the window could be open with Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins battling through injuries and missing time.

Both teams have five challenging games remaining:



Cardinals: Seahawks (2x), Rams, Colts, Cowboys

Rams: Packers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Vikings, Ravens

Now is the time to buy if you're fading the Cardinals.

The Rams are tied for the third-best NFC futures odds at +450. They trail the Buccaneers (+260) and Cardinals (+350), and are tied with the Packers.

These odds already offer potential value, especially when compared to what you're receiving for the Buccaneers. The Rams' odds likely will drop with Beckham now on the roster, so now is the time to pounce if you like them in the NFC.

The Rams still can win home-field advantage, provided they take care of business the rest of the way. Those Packers and Cardinals games loom quite large.

This payout seems sizable enough to target.

Los Angeles is +700 to have the best regular season record.

This is a bet to fade, considering the Rams already have two losses and the Buccaneers have a much easier schedule ahead of them.

Though the Rams don't face a murderer's row of opponents in the final eight games, it's not a cakewalk either. Avoid this bet.

Stafford (+800) is third in the MVP voting, behind Kyler Murray (+800) and Dak Prescott (+450). These odds offer strong value.

The Rams' passing game could be even more lethal now, and Murray and Prescott have cooled off since their hot starts while battling with injuries.

Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady are obviously top contenders, but 8-to-1 odds are pretty good for a quarterback on one of the best teams in the league.

