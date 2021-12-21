As COVID-19 cases rise around the NFL and the country, the Chiefs may be the next team facing significant uncertainty as star wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been added to the COVID-19/reserve list, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hill, cornerback Rashad Fenton and tight end Blake Bell are also being added to the list, according to Schefter. “Other players likely coming but as one source said, ‘it's a mess,‘” the ESPN NFL insider added.

Hill is just the latest major Chiefs star to be added to the list. On Monday, the team added a number of players including tight end Travis Kelce, defensive lineman Chris Jones and kicker Harrison Butker.

Kelce has been confirmed as a vaccinated player. Updated NFL protocols for those who have been fully vaccinated could allow asymptomatic players to return as early as the next day, through one of three testing options.

Hill and Kelce are the team's two leading receivers, with both eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark for the year. Hill leads the team with 102 receptions, 1,178 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns.

Bell has appeared in 13 games for Kansas City, catching five passes for 41 yards. Fenton has started seven games, appearing in 12 total, and has logged 40 tackles, five passes defended and a forced fumble this year.

After a slow start to the season, the Chiefs are atop the AFC West at 10–4, and are on a seven-game winning streak. They're considered a favorite to win the Super Bowl.

Kansas City is currently slated to face Pittsburgh at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 26, but as the NFL showed this week, it will be flexible if need be with the huge increase in positive COVID-19 tests.

