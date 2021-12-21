Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Tyreek Hill Being Added to COVID-19/Reserve List Amid Chiefs' Outbreak

Author:

As COVID-19 cases rise around the NFL and the country, the Chiefs may be the next team facing significant uncertainty as star wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been added to the COVID-19/reserve list, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hill, cornerback Rashad Fenton and tight end Blake Bell are also being added to the list, according to Schefter. “Other players likely coming but as one source said, ‘it's a mess,‘” the ESPN NFL insider added.

Hill is just the latest major Chiefs star to be added to the list. On Monday, the team added a number of players including tight end Travis Kelce, defensive lineman Chris Jones and kicker Harrison Butker.

Kelce has been confirmed as a vaccinated player. Updated NFL protocols for those who have been fully vaccinated could allow asymptomatic players to return as early as the next day, through one of three testing options. 

Hill and Kelce are the team's two leading receivers, with both eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark for the year. Hill leads the team with 102 receptions, 1,178 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns. 

SI Recommends

Bell has appeared in 13 games for Kansas City, catching five passes for 41 yards. Fenton has started seven games, appearing in 12 total, and has logged 40 tackles, five passes defended and a forced fumble this year.

After a slow start to the season, the Chiefs are atop the AFC West at 10–4, and are on a seven-game winning streak. They're considered a favorite to win the Super Bowl. 

Kansas City is currently slated to face Pittsburgh at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 26, but as the NFL showed this week, it will be flexible if need be with the huge increase in positive COVID-19 tests.

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Kansas City Chiefs, head over to Arrowhead Report.

YOU MAY LIKE

Larry Fitzgerald stands and talks with Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill.
NFL

Larry Fitzgerald Asked if He's Interested in Return This Season

The longtime Cardinals star has not officially retired.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) gets pressure from Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan Nwora (13) and forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum.
Podcasts

Crossover: The NBA's COVID Scramble & The Cavs Winning Formula

COVID outbreaks are sweeping the league causing postponed games; plus a deep dive into the Cavs and more.

An NHL hockey puck rolling on the ice
NHL

Report: NHL Players Won't Participate in 2022 Olympics

Tuesday's decision comes following a wave of postponements across the NHL.

big-12-logo-sec-big-12-challenge
College Basketball

Sources: Big 12 Plans to Restore 'No Contest' Policy for Games

If the league restores its policy, it would end the need for teams to forfeit games.

latifi
Racing

Nicholas Latifi Received Death Threats After Crash in F1 Season Finale

The Williams driver's late crash at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix sparked a controversial ending.

Jahmyr Gibbs running with a football.
College Football

Georgia Tech RB Announces He’s Transferring to Alabama

Sophomore Jahmyr Gibbs made the announcement via a video posted on social media.

Urban Meyer with the Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL

Reporter Says Meyer's Lawyer Sent 'Threatening' Letter

He saw his Jacksonville tenure end in ugly fashion.

AC Milan and Inter will have a new stadium
Soccer

AC Milan, Inter Choose 'Cathedral' to Replace Existing San Siro

The Milan clubs revealed renderings for their new home, which is expected to be finish in 2024 or 2025.