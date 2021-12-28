Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Tom Brady Shares NFL's Response to His Angry Tablet Toss

Author:

On his SiriusXM podcast, Tom Brady promised not to throw another tablet, but if he does, the Buccaneers quarterback said the NFL is ready to fine him.

Brady was the talk of the NFL in a 9–0 loss to the Saints in Week 15 when he threw a Microsoft Surface tablet. The incident arose after a fourth-quarter interception by Saints safety C. J. Gardner-Johnson, who went on to jokingly reach out to Microsoft seeking a new tablet for Brady

While Brady vowed off another tablet toss, he laughed at threat of a fine. 

“I can't thrown another Surface or else I'll get fined. Imagine that,” Brady said on Monday's podcast. 

“... I'm sorry, I apologize. I did get a warning from the NFL on that though. I won't throw another Surface. Although I think it was pretty good marketing for the Surface at the end of the day. I think it worked out pretty well for them.”

Against the Saints, Brady was also involved in a verbal altercation with the Saints sideline, specifically a foul-mouthed tirade directed at Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen

But during last week's episode, the seven-time Super Bowl winner also laughed off what he called “pleasantries” with the Saints sideline

With a 32–6 win against the Panthers on Sunday, the Buccaneers clinched their first NFC South title since 2007, as they look to repeat last season's Super Bowl success. 

