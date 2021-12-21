Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Saints DB Trolls Tom Brady Over Sunday's Tablet-Smashing Incident

Author:

With the masses dunking on Tom Brady for his tablet-smashing antics on Sunday night, Saints safety C. J. Gardner-Johnson thought he'd also get in on the action, considering he's the apparent instigator.

After all, it was the defensive back who intercepted Brady in the fourth quarter of the Saints 9–0 win over the Buccaneers that sent Brady into a frenzy, starting with a foul-mouthed tirade directed toward for Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen

Then when Brady got to the sidelines to watch the series, he took his frustration out on the tablet, leading Gardner-Johnson to reach out to Microsoft on the seven-time Super Bowl winner's behalf. 

“Hey @Microsoft @surface , can y’all send me a new Surface Tablet?” Gardner-Johnson tweeted. “I need to give it to a friend who broke his. Thank you and Merry Christmas.”

SI Recommends

On Monday, Brady became the first player to be selected for 15 Pro Bowls in his career, breaking a record held by Peyton Manning, Tony Gonzalez, Bruce Matthews and Merlin Olsen. 

But on Sunday, due in part to Gardner-Johnson and the Saints defense, there was another first: Brady's first shutout loss in 15 years

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Saints, visit Saints News Network. 

YOU MAY LIKE

power 25 week 5
Play
College Basketball

Week 5: SBLIVE/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

Baylor signee Keyonte George and Alabama signee Jarace Walker keep IMG on top in Week 5.

Dec 19, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Play
Fantasy

Week 16 Dynasty Stock Watch: Buy, Sell, Hold Trade Advice

Analyzing potential dynasty moves to make involving Deshaun Watson, James Conner and the top 2022 draft pick.

Biggest NFL business stories of 2021
NFL

The Top 10 Business of Football Stories of the Year

From Gruden to Urban Meyer, COVID-19 to fake vax cards, and obscene amounts of money made, the business stories that helped define 2021.

Kurt Warner
Play
Extra Mustard

Kurt Warner’s Shiny Puffy Jacket Sets Twitter Ablaze

NFL fans had a lot of opinions on his jacket during the Raiders-Browns game.

nhl-puck-logo
NHL

NHL to Pause Schedule Early Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The NHL will briefly go on hiatus as the league deals with a wave of COVID-19 absences.

Stephen A. Smith working for ESPN.
Play
Media

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Tests Positive for COVID-19

He said he is vaccinated but has experienced mild symptoms.

Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher speaks in the main media room in the Hyatt Regency during SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala., Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
College Football

Report: Texas A&M Dealing With COVID-19 Outbreak

The Aggies are set to face Wake Forest on Dec. 31.

Villanova coach Jay Wright in a huddle with his team
Play
Betting

Men's Big East Betting Preview (12/21): Villanova Won't Cover vs. Xavier

Two Big East showdowns stand out as solid investment opportunities on Tuesday's Men's College Basketball slate.