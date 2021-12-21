Saints DB Trolls Tom Brady Over Sunday's Tablet-Smashing Incident

With the masses dunking on Tom Brady for his tablet-smashing antics on Sunday night, Saints safety C. J. Gardner-Johnson thought he'd also get in on the action, considering he's the apparent instigator.

After all, it was the defensive back who intercepted Brady in the fourth quarter of the Saints 9–0 win over the Buccaneers that sent Brady into a frenzy, starting with a foul-mouthed tirade directed toward for Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

Then when Brady got to the sidelines to watch the series, he took his frustration out on the tablet, leading Gardner-Johnson to reach out to Microsoft on the seven-time Super Bowl winner's behalf.

“Hey @Microsoft @surface , can y’all send me a new Surface Tablet?” Gardner-Johnson tweeted. “I need to give it to a friend who broke his. Thank you and Merry Christmas.”

On Monday, Brady became the first player to be selected for 15 Pro Bowls in his career, breaking a record held by Peyton Manning, Tony Gonzalez, Bruce Matthews and Merlin Olsen.

But on Sunday, due in part to Gardner-Johnson and the Saints defense, there was another first: Brady's first shutout loss in 15 years.

