Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Sideline Video Shows Alternate Angle of Antonio Brown Incident Not Seen on Broadcast

Author:

A sideline video shot from the stands has gone viral for showing Antonio Brown in the moments before his on-field outburst Sunday.

The video shows Buccaneers teammates O.J. Howard and Mike Evans appearing to try to calm Brown before the receiver removed his pads and threw them to the bench. The footage then follows Brown as he throws his undershirt and gloves into the stands before he jogs into the tunnel.

You can watch the video here.

According to Fox Sports, on-site security originally mistook Brown for a shirtless fan.

SI Recommends

Brown had recorded three receptions for 36 yards before his outburst in the third quarter of the Bucs' 28–24 comeback win over the Jets. 

Buccaneers radio sideline reporter TJ Rives reported Brown was benched by coach Bruce Arians prior to the outburst, while Fox Sports's Jay Glazer later reported that Arians tried to get Brown to go back into the game and Brown refused. During his postgame press conference, Arians said that Brown "is no longer a Buc."

Last month, Brown was suspended three games for misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status, but Arians brought back the receiver, saying his return was "in the best interest of our football team."

This season, Brown recorded 519 yards and four touchdowns on 39 receptions after winning the Super Bowl with the Bucs last year.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Antonio Brown with the Buccaneers.
NFL

Report: AB Escorted to Airport by Police After Exit vs. Jets

Brown left Sunday’s game in the third quarter after an apparent sideline dispute.

jalen-hurts-eagles
NFL

FedEx Field Stands Collapse as Jalen Hurts Exits Field

Philadelphia’s quarterback was involved in a scary scene as he exited the field following a Week 17 victory.

Harold Perkins
College Football

Under Armour All-America Game Notebook: Commitments, Observations and More

Texas A&M adds to historic recruiting class as future college football stars wrap up prep career

Ja'Marr Chase celebrating a touchdown.
NFL

Ja'Marr Chase Breaks Single-Game Rookie Receiving Record

Chase had one of the best games in Bengals history on the way to a massive win.

antonio-brown3
NFL

Arians Says Antonio Brown Is ‘No Longer a Buc’

The Bucs receiver stormed off the field in the third quarter against the Jets on Sunday.

antonio-brown-buccaneers-security
NFL

Report: Brown Mistaken for Fan, Almost Tackled by Security

Antonio Brown's strange exit from the field Sunday caused a bit of confusion for MetLife Stadium security.

Antonio Brown exits the field without his jersey on.
NFL

Bucs' Antonio Brown Takes Off Jersey, Exits Field Shirtless vs. Jets

Brown sprinted off the field toward the end of the third quarter.

kyle-pitts-falcons
NFL

Pitts Reaches 1,000 Yards, Joins Ditka in Rookie Milestone

Atlanta’s tight end put an exclamation mark on his terrific rookie season in Week 17.