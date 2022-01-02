A sideline video shot from the stands has gone viral for showing Antonio Brown in the moments before his on-field outburst Sunday.

The video shows Buccaneers teammates O.J. Howard and Mike Evans appearing to try to calm Brown before the receiver removed his pads and threw them to the bench. The footage then follows Brown as he throws his undershirt and gloves into the stands before he jogs into the tunnel.

You can watch the video here.

According to Fox Sports, on-site security originally mistook Brown for a shirtless fan.

Brown had recorded three receptions for 36 yards before his outburst in the third quarter of the Bucs' 28–24 comeback win over the Jets.

Buccaneers radio sideline reporter TJ Rives reported Brown was benched by coach Bruce Arians prior to the outburst, while Fox Sports's Jay Glazer later reported that Arians tried to get Brown to go back into the game and Brown refused. During his postgame press conference, Arians said that Brown "is no longer a Buc."

Last month, Brown was suspended three games for misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status, but Arians brought back the receiver, saying his return was "in the best interest of our football team."

This season, Brown recorded 519 yards and four touchdowns on 39 receptions after winning the Super Bowl with the Bucs last year.

