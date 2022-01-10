The Dolphins made the decision to move on from coach Brian Flores, after just three seasons and back-to-back winning campaigns. Flores shared his thoughts on the matter on Monday morning.

“I want to thank the Miami Dolphins organization for the opportunity to be the head coach of this team for the last three seasons,” Flores said in a statement. “It was an honor to represent the franchise and lead this group of men. I am grateful most of all for the players, coaches and support staff who gave everything they had on a daily basis to help us win games. They deserve the credit for any success on the field, and it was the honor of a lifetime for me to go to work with them every day.

“I have always believed that leadership is really about service, and I did my best to serve the players, the staff and the organization every day. I believe in this team and will always value the relationships my family and I made.”

Flores was 24–25 in three seasons, going 19–14 and narrowly missing the playoffs in 2020 and ‘21. His first season, a 5–11 campaign in 2019, was also seen as a major success as the Dolphins entered that year expected to be among the NFL's worst teams.

According to ESPN, Flores's relationships with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and general manager Chris Grier both deteriorated, which played a major factor in the franchise's decision.

“After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren't functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins,” team owner Stephen Ross said in the team's statement announcing Flores' dismissal.

Since Ross became Miami's primary owner in January 2009, the team has just three winnings seasons (two under Flores), and one playoff appearance (2016).

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Miami Dolphins, head over to All Dolphins.