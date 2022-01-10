Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Brian Flores Shares Statement After Being Fired by Dolphins

The Dolphins made the decision to move on from coach Brian Flores, after just three seasons and back-to-back winning campaigns. Flores shared his thoughts on the matter on Monday morning.

“I want to thank the Miami Dolphins organization for the opportunity to be the head coach of this team for the last three seasons,” Flores said in a statement. “It was an honor to represent the franchise and lead this group of men. I am grateful most of all for the players, coaches and support staff who gave everything they had on a daily basis to help us win games. They deserve the credit for any success on the field, and it was the honor of a lifetime for me to go to work with them every day.

“I have always believed that leadership is really about service, and I did my best to serve the players, the staff and the organization every day. I believe in this team and will always value the relationships my family and I made.”

Flores was 24–25 in three seasons, going 19–14 and narrowly missing the playoffs in 2020 and ‘21. His first season, a 5–11 campaign in 2019, was also seen as a major success as the Dolphins entered that year expected to be among the NFL's worst teams.

SI Recommends

According to ESPN, Flores's relationships with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and general manager Chris Grier both deteriorated, which played a major factor in the franchise's decision.

“After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren't functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins,” team owner Stephen Ross said in the team's statement announcing Flores' dismissal.

Since Ross became Miami's primary owner in January 2009, the team has just three winnings seasons (two under Flores), and one playoff appearance (2016).

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Miami Dolphins, head over to All Dolphins.

YOU MAY LIKE

herbert
Extra Mustard

Justin Herbert's Sideline Quote Goes Viral vs. Raiders

Like many NFL fans, the Chargers quarterback shared his thoughts on a potential tie.

Joe Judge coaching for the Giants.
NFL

Report: Giants Appearing to Be Keeping Joe Judge

He has amassed just a 10–23 record during his two years with the franchise.

dave-gettleman-giants
NFL

Report: Dave Gettleman Plans to Retire

Dave Gettleman's time in New York is reportedly coming to an end.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) celebrates his 1800th career three-point basket
NBA

How Will Klay Thompson Fit In? Three Thoughts on the Warriors Reunion

The guard made his anticipated return Sunday night after tearing his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals. And he didn't let the time off stop him.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) gets a congratulatory handshake from teammate Stephen Curry.
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Where Each Team Stands Heading Into the Season's Midway Point

The season has reached its halfway point after a whirlwind start to the year. Which teams are at the top? Which teams continue to fall?

Samuel-Umtiti-Barcelona-Contract
Soccer

Umtiti's New Deal Allows Barcelona to Register Torres

Barcelona has gotten a bit creative in order to allow its new star signing to play for the club.

Deshaun Watson warming up with the Texans.
NFL

Report: Flores Was Major Draw for Deshaun Watson

Flores's firing may impact the team if it goes after the Texans quarterback.

Stephen Ross is the owner of the Dolphins.
Play
NFL

Dolphins Owner Addresses If Team Plans to Target Jim Harbaugh

Here's what team owner, and Michigan alumnus, Stephen Ross had to say.