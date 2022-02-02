Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Broncos to Hire Packers TE Coach Justin Outten as Offensive Coordinator

The Broncos are expected to hire Packers tight ends coach Justin Outten as their offensive coordinator, according to ESPN’s Jeff Legwold

Outten will join former Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathanial Hackett, who was hired as Denver’s new head coach on Jan. 27. The Broncos fired former coach Vic Fangio in January after three seasons with the franchise. 

Denver is also expected to add former Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as the team’s quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, per Legwold

SI Recommends

The Broncos’ offense struggled mightily on offense in 2021, as it finished No. 23 in points scored. Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock combined to throw for just 20 touchdowns in 17 games, and Denver closed the season with four straight losses. 

Outten’s new team enters 2022 seeking its first playoff appearance since 2015. The Broncos have lost double-digit games in four of the last five seasons.

More NFL Coverage: 

• Nathaniel Hackett Is a Great Hire Even if Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Come With Him
• Business of Football: The End of Green Bay’s Rodgers Era Is Near
• Brian Flores Is Fearless Enough to Force the NFL’s Hand
• Mile High Huddle: Report: Broncos Hiring Klint Kubiak as QBs Coach/Pass Game Coordinator

For more Broncos coverage, check out Mile High Huddle

YOU MAY LIKE

Cedric Mullins playing for the Orioles.
MLB

Orioles All-Star Cedric Mullins Reveals Crohn’s Disease Diagnosis

He was the lone player in MLB to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases last season.

Marvin Lewis
NFL

Lewis Details Similar Experience As Flores With Panthers

The former Miami coach said he took part in two ”sham“ interviews as teams attempted to comply with the Rooney Rule, citing the Giants and Broncos.

NBC's Al Michaels
Media

NBC's Al Michaels Has No Retirement Plans After Super Bowl LVI

The sportscaster's last game with NBC may be the Super Bowl.

Biden speaking into a microphone.
Play
Extra Mustard

President Biden Reacts to Washington ‘Commanders’ Nickname

The president sounds pleased with the choice.

Sean Waltman makes a surprise appearance with Joey Janela at a GCW show
Play
Wrestling

Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman Set for a Comeback Years in the Making

Now healthy and sober, he feels energized after his surprise appearance at last month’s GCW show.

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) stares towards the San Antonio Spurs bench after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Phoenix. The Suns defeated the Spurs 115-110.
Play
Betting

Betting Advice for NBA Western Conference Futures: Suns Offer Value

The Warriors are the betting favorites at SI Sportsbook to win the Western Conference. Our experts reveal the Western Conference futures they're backing.

Mark Mitchell
Play
College Basketball

Top Storylines Headed into NIBC's Final Weekend

No. 1 Sunrise Christian Academy and No. 2 IMG Academy are on a collision course for the NIBC title.

tom-brady-rob-gronkowski
NFL

Gronkowski Posts Message to Brady After QB’s Retirement

Rob Gronkowski paid his respects to Tom Brady following the quarterback’s retirement on Tuesday.