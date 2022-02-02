The Broncos are expected to hire Packers tight ends coach Justin Outten as their offensive coordinator, according to ESPN’s Jeff Legwold.

Outten will join former Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathanial Hackett, who was hired as Denver’s new head coach on Jan. 27. The Broncos fired former coach Vic Fangio in January after three seasons with the franchise.

Denver is also expected to add former Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as the team’s quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, per Legwold.

The Broncos’ offense struggled mightily on offense in 2021, as it finished No. 23 in points scored. Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock combined to throw for just 20 touchdowns in 17 games, and Denver closed the season with four straight losses.

Outten’s new team enters 2022 seeking its first playoff appearance since 2015. The Broncos have lost double-digit games in four of the last five seasons.

