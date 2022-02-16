Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Mike McCarthy Discusses Relationship with Jerry Jones, Sean Payton Rumors

Until nearly three weeks ago, the Cowboys had been at the center of potential rumors concerning coaching changes within the franchise. Those speculations stemmed from comments by owner Jerry Jones, who was not happy when Dallas was eliminated in the wild-card round of playoffs in January.

But with Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn—who held interviews with five teams for head coaching vacancies around the league—returning, things appear to be on one accord in Dallas. 

McCarthy addressed Jones’s comments about Quinn potentially being head coach material and rumors of former Saints coach Sean Payton being linked to Dallas on the Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday. 

McCarthy—despite the unusual narrative by Jones—summarized Jones’s comments as understanding the “landscape of the franchise” and says his relationship with Jones is good.

“When you look at those type of comments... I think you have to understand the platform of where they come from,” McCarthy said. “I have an excellent relationship with Jerry Jones.

“... Are these narratives unusual? Absolutely... I've never dealt with anything like this.. But it is part of our landscape. At the end of the day, it is about the people you are in charge of... and most importantly our locker room and our locker room is about winning.”

SI Recommends

McCarthy also told Eisen that he and Jones had discussed the Payton rumors. According to McCarthy, Jones assured him of the team’s future plans.

“You [McCarthy] and I are in this back to back, it’s a partnership and let’s focus on what we need to do moving forward,” McCarthy told Eisen Jones said to him.

“At the end of the day, we both want the same thing and that is to win a world championship,” McCarthy said. “The narratives are unusual but at the end of the day, you have to trust the relationships.”

Dallas (12–5) was the only home team to lose in the wild-card round of this year’s postseason.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Dallas Cowboys coverage, go to Cowboy Maven

YOU MAY LIKE

Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson (8) warms up before facing the Texans at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
NFL

Adrian Peterson’s Wife Releases Statement on His Arrest

The longtime NFL running back was charged with felony domestic violence over the weekend.

Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman (11) waves to the crowd after being removed from the game against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Nationals Park.
MLB

Ryan Zimmerman Among Precious Few Franchise-Defining Players

Zimmerman and the Nationals have shared just about every aspect of their MLB histories. That will end after Zimmerman's retirement Tuesday.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Kryzyzewski speaks during ACC Operation Basketball
College Basketball

Mike Krzyzewski Leaves Bench vs. Wake Forest, Won’t Return

Duke men’s basketball tweeted that the Hall of Famer was not feeling well and would not return for the second half.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver addresses the crowd after the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center.
NBA

Adam Silver: Harden–Simmons Trade Should‘ve Happened Differently

In one of the biggest—and most public—trades, the commissioner said he would have wanted the trade to happen more privately.

Mike Krzyzewski with Duke men's basketball players.
College Basketball

2015 Incident Ended Coach K, Bobby Knight Relationship

A new book by Ian O’Connor details the falling out between Mike Krzyzewski and his former coach and mentor, Knight.

Feb 15, 2022; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) and forward Paul Millsap (8) pose for a photo at Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Crossover NBA Show: Happy Simmons/Harden Press Conference Day

James Harden speaks up on what happened in Brooklyn, plus what the final straw was for Ben Simmons and Philadelphia.

The Olympics logo
Olympics

Where Will the Next Winter Olympics Be Held?

The Winter Games are headed to Italy in 2026.

van jefferson
Play
NFL

Watch: Van Jefferson Finds Out Wife Went Into Labor at Super Bowl

The Rams wide receiver got some life-altering news after helping L.A. win the Super Bowl.