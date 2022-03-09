Saints Still Considering Jameis Winston, But Looking Into Other QB Options

The Saints are still in discussions about who their 2022–23 quarterback will be.

Last season, the Saints bounced between quarterbacks Jameis Winston, Trevor Siemian, Taysom Hill and Ian Book, after Winston’s season-ending ACL injury.

With hope of Winston making a full recovery, there have been reports that the Saints will just keep their quarterback. However, Winston is an unrestricted free agent and has interest from other teams.

According to NFL Network’s Jane Slater, Winston remains at the top of New Orleans’s list, but there are some other names the Saints are considering for next season: Kenny Pickett, DeShaun Watson and Mitch Trubisky.

Pickett, a top QB prospect from Pittsburgh, is one of the top names in this year’s NFL draft. There have been various teams rumored to be interested in the rookie, including the Steelers. Nothing is for certain at this point, though.

Watson’s future in the NFL is dependent on how the grand jury responds to his case, which is to be heard on Friday. The former Texans quarterback has 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints against him regarding claims of sexual misconduct. On top of that, three other teams are reportedly interested in trading for Watson, if he is allowed to return to play: the Panthers, Buccaneers and Seahawks. The Saints could join that list as well. Watson has a no-trade clause, giving him control of his destination.

Then there’s Trubisky. The former No. 2 overall pick in 2017 played for four years with the Bears before signing with the Bills last season to play as Josh Allen’s backup. Trubisky is now a free agent again, and there is no clear picture on where the quarterback will end up. The Saints can be added to the list of teams interested in Trubisky, based on Slater’s report.

