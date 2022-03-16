Free agent and ex-Packers pass rusher Za’Darius Smith signed a four-year deal with his former team, the Ravens, on Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

The deal is worth $35 million with a max value of $50 million.

Smith previously played for Baltimore from 2015-18. His original four-year contract was worth $2.76 million, so he has now earned quite a raise since he last played for the Ravens.

Green Bay released the linebacker on Monday. Smith only played in two games last season after he missed most of the year due to back surgery.

His two previous seasons on the Packers resulted in his career-high sack amounts, finishing the seasons with 13.5 and 12.5, respectfully.

Smith’s signing on Wednesday results in another major addition for the Ravens. Baltimore previously signed safety Marcus Williams to a five-year, $70 million contract, and it also added right tackle Morgan Moses via a three-year, $15 million contract.

