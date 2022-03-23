Skip to main content
Report: Former Saints OT Terron Armstead, Dolphins Agree to Five-Year Deal

Terron Armstead, who served as the blindside protector to ex-Saints quarterbacks Drew Brees, Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill, is taking his talents to South Florida. 

The offensive tackle is reportedly signing a five-year, $87.5 million deal with $43.4 million guaranteed with the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

The three-time Pro Bowler, who was selected by New Orleans in the third round of the 2013 draft, had never been a free agent until this offseason. Less than two weeks ago, Armstead appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio and said he believed it was still a possibility to remain in New Orleans, crediting the relationships he built with the team and his familiarity with the franchise. 

“I’ve been there for so long, the relationship’s built,” Armstead said. “I think it’s still a possibility. Just don’t know how it would unfold as of now, but those guys have shown things and found ways to make things align. I wouldn’t rule out the Saints. I don’t want to rule out the Saints. I’ve been there for so long, I love the place.” 

Instead, Armstead will join Miami and block for quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel. 

Miami nearly made it to the playoffs last season by winning eight of its last nine games but fell short with a record of 9–8. After the year came to a close, the Dolphins fired Brian Flores and replaced him with McDaniel, the former 49ers offensive coordinator. Flores then filed a class-action lawsuit in February against the NFL, Dolphins, Broncos and Giants alleging racist hiring practices and that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross tried to pay the coach to lose games during the 2019 season to secure a better draft position.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Dolphins news, head over to All Dolphins.

