Colin Kaepernick Is Working Out with Receivers Around the League
Colin Kaepernick Is Working Out with Receivers Around the League

Colin Kaepernick Responds to Pete Carroll’s ‘Second Chance’ Comment

After a private workout at the University of Washington’s indoor practice facility in Seattle, Colin Kaepernick spoke to reporters and was specifically asked about Pete Carroll’s “second chance” comment. He said he’s “still waiting for that chance.”

“Still hopeful,” he said, per The Athletic. “There’s been a lot of conversation around it. We’ve had conversations with Pete and John (Schneider) previously. As Pete mentioned, we’ve spoken recently and still hoping that door is open and get a chance to walk through it.”

The Seahawks coach addressed Kaepernick, who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016, on March 16 when talking to reporters and believes he should be given another shot in the NFL. 

“Does that guy deserve a second shot? I think he does,” he said. 

Despite his support, Carroll didn’t say that opportunity would come in Seattle. However, the former 49ers quarterback has been workout out with several Seahawks receivers as he tours the country to run drills with current NFL Players. Seattle wideout Tyler Lockett was his first stop and his most recent was Aaron Fuller

Besides them, he’s worked out with Saints wide receiver Jalen McCleskey, Bears quarterback Justin Fields, free agent quarterback Josh Dobbs and Giants signal-caller Tyrod Taylor

The Seahawks are still in need of a quarterback after trading Russell Wilson to the Broncos. Their depth chart is just Drew Lock and Jacob Eason as of right now. It’s been five years since Kaepernick, 34, became a free agent and was never signed again. But he hasn’t lost hope.

For more Seattle Seahawks coverage, go to All Seahawks 

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

