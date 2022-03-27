Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL
Duke Blue Devils, Draymond Green and Tom Brady on Today's SI Feed
Duke Blue Devils, Draymond Green and Tom Brady on Today's SI Feed

Chiefs Sign Former Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones II to One-Year Deal

The Chiefs signed former Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II to a one-year deal, the team announced Sunday.

Jones joins a Chiefs backfield that was in desperate need of roster depth. Clyde Edwards-Helaire enters his third season as the team’s primary ball-carrier, but with Jerrick McKinnon and Darrel Williams both off the books as unrestricted free agents, Kansas City needed help at running back behind their third-year back.

Tampa selected Jones in the second-round pick of the 2018 NFL draft. Jones then carved out a nice role for himself over his first few seasons in Tampa Bay, leading the team in rushing in 2019 (724) and 2020 (978). However, he relinquished his starting job to Leonard Fournette late in 2020 and was used as a change of pace back over the last few seasons. In total, Jones II started 25 games over his four seasons in Tampa Bay.

Jones provides Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with another dual-threat weapon out of the backfield, as the team looks to replace the production of receiver Tyreek Hill, who was traded to Miami last week. Kansas City signed former Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling earlier this week, but Jones will provide a receiving option out of the backfield. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More NFL Coverage:

Panthers WR Shi Smith Arrested With Handgun, Drug Possession and Speeding Charges
Reports: Demaryius Thomas’s Home Robbed After His Death, Items Sold on EBay
Free Agency Results in Tough 2022 Chiefs Schedule
• Arrowhead Report: Farewell, Cheetah: Tyreek Hill’s Top 5 Plays With the Chiefs

For more Kansas City Chiefs coverage, go to Arrowhead Report.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan holds his new jersey following a press conference at the NFL team’s practice facility in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
NFL

Reich: Colts ‘Built to Make Some Noise” After Acquiring Ryan

The former Falcons quarterback will look to bring Indianapolis back to the postseason in 2022.

By Jelani Scott
NCAA logo
College Basketball

Former Jacksonville University Coach Joe Williams Dies at 88

The legendary coach led Jacksonville University to an unlikely championship appearance against UCLA in 1970.

By Associated Press
Duke forward Paolo Banchero (5) celebrates during the first half of a college basketball game against Arkansas in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men’s tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Play
Extra Mustard

Paolo Banchero Declines To Pick Preferred Final Four Opponent

Duke punched its ticket to New Orleans with a win over Arkansas in the Elite Eight.

By Jelani Scott
LeBron James stares into the distance.
Play
Extra Mustard

LeBron James Wins Razzie Award for ‘Space Jam’ Reboot

The Lakers star won an award Saturday he was not trying to get.

By Daniel Chavkin
James Bradberry smiles after an interception.
Play
NFL

Report: Chiefs Interested in James Bradberry, Stephon Gilmore

Kansas City is reportedly still looking into strengthening its secondary.

By Daniel Chavkin
Caleb Love dribbles as Paulo Banchero follows behind
Play
College Basketball

Has Duke Faced North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament?

A Tar Heels win on Sunday could make history in college basketball's greatest rivalry.

By Daniel Chavkin
Coach K and his Duke team celebrate winning the West Region
Play
College Basketball

With Final Four in Hand, Duke Can Now Chase a Truly Epic Ending

Three weeks ago, the Coach K Farewell Tour seemed to overwhelm the Blue Devils. Now, they may be the team to beat.

By Pat Forde
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman watches from the sideline during the first half of his team’s college basketball game against Duke in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men’s tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Play
College Basketball

Arkansas Curiously Decides Not To Foul Late vs. Duke

The Blue Devils beat the Razorbacks 78-69 to advance to the Final Four.

By Jelani Scott