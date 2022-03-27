The Chiefs signed former Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II to a one-year deal, the team announced Sunday.

Jones joins a Chiefs backfield that was in desperate need of roster depth. Clyde Edwards-Helaire enters his third season as the team’s primary ball-carrier, but with Jerrick McKinnon and Darrel Williams both off the books as unrestricted free agents, Kansas City needed help at running back behind their third-year back.

Tampa selected Jones in the second-round pick of the 2018 NFL draft. Jones then carved out a nice role for himself over his first few seasons in Tampa Bay, leading the team in rushing in 2019 (724) and 2020 (978). However, he relinquished his starting job to Leonard Fournette late in 2020 and was used as a change of pace back over the last few seasons. In total, Jones II started 25 games over his four seasons in Tampa Bay.

Jones provides Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with another dual-threat weapon out of the backfield, as the team looks to replace the production of receiver Tyreek Hill, who was traded to Miami last week. Kansas City signed former Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling earlier this week, but Jones will provide a receiving option out of the backfield.

