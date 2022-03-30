Wife of Jim Thome Shares Note From Woman Who Says She Was ‘Assaulted by Deshaun Watson’

Editor’s note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org.

Andrea Thome, the wife of MLB Hall of Famer Jim Thome, shared last week that the couple officially canceled their Browns season tickets after 40 years of being fans of the team.

The announcement came a day after Cleveland introduced Deshaun Watson as its quarterback in a press conference, in which he denied assaulting, harassing or disrespecting any woman.

“This is my line in the sand. I believe women,” Andrea tweeted, in part. “Especially when there are 22 of them. That press conference did nothing to change my mind.”

Thome then shared a note from a woman who said that Watson sexually assaulted her.

“I wouldn’t wish the last 48 hours on anyone, but this letter is why it was worth it,” Thome wrote Monday. “I stand by my decision and none of threats, name-calling, false-accusations or character assassination makes any difference. Other peoples opinion of me is none of my business.”

The individual's name, who said they are “one of the women assaulted by Deshaun Watson,” is crossed out in the photo. But the screenshot reads, in part:

“I saw your tweet, and that you took a stand by giving up your season tickets. Anyone who says that you are virtue-signaling or that it “doesn't matter” is wrong. It matters to me. Any tweet or comment I see that speaks against sexual violence against women is one more reason for me to keep going and not feel utterly hopeless. “I have been at my lowest point the last couple weeks, and I just wanted to say thank you.”

Watson was recently traded to Cleveland in a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal—a record-setting contract that became the largest guaranteed contract in league history. The other eye-catching detail built into his Browns contract: For every game Watson is potentially suspended, the quarterback will lose only $55,556. His base salary is just $1 million in 2022, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. If Watson had stayed with Houston, he would have lost $1.94 million for every game in which he was suspended.

The former Texans quarterback still faces 22 active civil lawsuits on sexual harassment and assault during massage therapy sessions. The lawsuits describe accounts that range from the quarterback’s refusing to cover his genitals to “touching [a plaintiff] with his penis and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.”

He also previously faced multiple criminal complaints; however, he is not facing charges following two separate grand jury hearings. According to Jenny Vrentas of The New York Times, the criminal complaints he previously faced involved similar descriptions, including Watson ejaculating on them and either other forms of sexual assault or attempted sexual assault.

On March 11, a Harris County grand jury returned nine “no” bills on nine criminal complaints against the then Texans quarterback. A Harris County prosecutor said that the decision concluded criminal proceedings against him in that county, and Watson was traded shortly afterward. A grand jury in Brazoria County declined to charge Watson on a 10th count Thursday.

Although the criminal proceedings have concluded in both counties, the civil depositions, which began on the same day the first grand jury convened, are ongoing. The quarterback reportedly invoked the Fifth Amendment during the first two depositions, but he reportedly answered questions under oath several days after the criminal proceedings concluded in Harris County.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry stated multiple times in the introductory news conference that Watson and his cases were a “five-month odyssey.” The franchise used private investigators and third-party legal advisers to learn more about the cases but did not speak to the accusers. Per Berry, the organization’s lawyers told them not to reach out directly to the women because it would be considered interfering with the criminal investigation. All but one of the criminal investigations was wrapped up before the Browns traded for Watson.

The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center has received more than 1,800 donations in response, raising more than $88,000 in under one week as of Friday morning. The agency released a statement March 19 in response to the trade, saying in part, “We understand the story surrounding Deshaun Watson joining the Cleveland Browns team is triggering for far too many of our friends and neighbors. For those who need additional support, please know Cleveland Rape Crisis Center is available to you 24/7/365.

“To the community we say, we see you. We hear your outrage. We feel it too. Every click. Every post and every tweet. Every donation sends a clear message.”

The NFL’s investigation into Watson for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy is still ongoing, and he could still face suspension. Commissioner Roger Goodell is reportedly not the one who will determine whether Watson faces a suspension, fine or face no penalty, according to Yahoo Sports. In a press conference Tuesday, Goodell said the quarterback will, in all likelihood, not land on the commissioner’s exempt list, per The MMQB‘s Albert Breer.

As the civil deposition proceedings continue, here’s a recap of what has happened on and off the field since Watson’s last snap.

